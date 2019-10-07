Feline Financials – How to Make Being a Pet Owner More Affordable

You’ve heard it before. “Do not get a pet unless you can afford it”. Let’s face it not everyone is rich. You shouldn’t have to miss out on owning a pet because of your financial situation. According to the RSPCA, 62% of Australian households have pets. There are an estimated 24 million pets in Australia. There is essentially as many pets in Australia as there are people. There are ways to make pet ownership more affordable. Here is how.

Adopt don’t shop

Not only is adopting a pet a much cheaper option but it is also the most ethical option. Why buy one from a breeder when you can save one from a shelter? Buying a purebred animal can set you back thousands of dollars, whereas adopting an animal can come in at a fraction of the cost. Most shelters will also vaccinate, and de-sex the animals that are up for adoption. This will reduce the initial outlay of the veterinary bills that come along with a new pet.

Afterpay

Finding a pet shop with Afterpay can be great for purchasing things such as bulk pet food and kitty litter. This can also be good for purchasing all of the expensive pet essentials that you may have been putting off. For people living paycheck-to-paycheck, it can be hard to buy all of the things that your pet needs. Having the option to pay in instalments can soften the blow a little bit. There is a tremendous amount of pet stores and even veterinary clinics that offer Afterpay for pet parents that need it.

Pet Insurance

Pet insurance may seem like an unnecessary expense but it can be more expensive not to have it. If your pet needs surgery it can cost you thousands of dollars. Pet insurance could be a case of life and death. You do not want to risk losing your beloved pet because you couldn’t afford the medical expenses. Pet insurance will give you the peace of mind in knowing that if an unexpected vet bill comes up you will be able to cover it.

Groom your own pet

Pet grooming can be incredibly expensive. Paying someone else to groom your pet can be a great way to throw away money if you can just do it yourself. There are many pet grooming tutorials available online.

Buy pet food in bulk and on sale

Don’t pinch pennies and buy the cheap stuff. Instead, buy your pet food on sale. Buying cheap, low quality pet food might not be as healthy for your pet. You don’t need a lot of money to buy your pet quality food instead try to buy food in bulk and calculate the cost per feed. You can make the food last longer by ensuring you give appropriate portion sizes and don’t overfeed your pet.

Don’t go crazy on pet toys

You might want to spoil your pet but they don’t need hundreds of toys. Pets generally have their favourite toys. You will probably find that your pet just plays with the same toy all the time and ignores the rest. Stick to what they like and don’t go over-the-top.

Save on pet sitting

Putting your pet in a boarding facility while you’re on holidays can be expensive. If you have a friend or relative that can look after your pet make the most of it. Your pet will probably also have a much more relaxing time in an environment that they’re familiar with. It can be stressful putting your pet into a boarding facility with lots of other strange animals.

All in all, there are many things that you can do to save money on pet ownership. If you’re looking to find out more on responsible pet ownership visit The RSPCA website or talk to somebody at your local animal shelter or pet shop.