Feng Shui Tips for Buying a New Home

While buying a new home, whether among the houses for sale in Tucson or any other city, can be both an exciting and nerve-wracking experience, applying the process of feng shui can help to ensure that you’re making a good financial decision.

Elements of feng shui practice are said to date back at least 6,000 years, though the ancient art and science was officially established over 3,000 years ago in China. It claims to use energy forces to harmonize individuals with their surrounding environment, with good feng shui meaning good energy, attracting people to it, potentially bringing health, happiness, and prosperity, while bad feng shui may have the opposite effects.

For good feng shui, consider these factors when narrowing down your options.

Location

Feng shui principles say that a home that sits on land that’s at least level or set up high, allows for the best flow of energy. The lot should either be rectangular or square and have an open area in front of the house. Being in a cul de sac or at a dead end is a negative as energy flow can be hindered. Ideally, the house should sit on land that rises at least slightly behind it to allow positive energy to linger. Ideally, it should receive good energy from everything that surrounds it, including good neighbors, while having plenty of breathing room.

Landscaping

Houses that don’t have shrubbery or trees too close are best, as they can hinder energy movement. Very tall trees and plants should be behind the home rather than in front of it. A natural barrier is ideal for protection and privacy in the backyard, reducing noise and air pollution, perhaps bushes and trees combined together, or an artificial fence decorated with flowers and greenery.

The Front Door

The front door is not only important when it comes to curb appeal, but as part of feng shui as it’s how the home receives energy, or chi. Ideally, it should be south- or east-facing to fully embrace the sunshine, something that probably can’t be changed easily. However, if necessary, the door itself can be replaced if it isn’t “feng shui.” It should open inward rather than outward, welcoming guests in while pulling in chi instead of pushing it away. If the door opens outward, it may be possible to change the position of the hinges.

In feng shui, the front door should always be the most attractive door and proportionate to the size of the house. It should be strong, making residents feel safe in the house, open and close easily and be freshly painted while also providing easy entry for the tallest member in the household.

Bedrooms

Room placement is an essential part of feng shui, with the master bedroom ideally in the back half of the house. In a two-story, it should be above a quiet area like a reading room. Some of the worst locations for bedrooms are above a kitchen, garage or main bathroom. A “good” bedroom will be slightly hidden from main traffic areas, cocooned in a safe place that brings in powerful, nourishing energy.

History

Try to learn about the home’s previous residents. If, for example, the previous owners were unsuccessful in endeavors, or, if there was a death in the house, it could mean a lack of positive energy.