Find Out if you should be invited to the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan?

With the royal wedding between HRH Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle just days away, the entire world will have their TV screens tuned-in to watch the fairytale nuptials. Given our country’s ties to the Commonwealth and expatriate history, have you ever wondered if there’s royalty hiding in your family tree?

While many people have royal lines, it can be challenging to prove it. For most of us, it means going back quite a way in time, through periods where the records can be quite sparse.

For those of us fortunate enough to tie into a royal or noble lineage, there are records such as Ancestry’s ‘Royal Collection’, which can shed light on your famous forebears, including genealogy, heraldry, and coat of arms. The collection also includes the names and details of more than 5,000 ‘high born’ families and those individuals and families of royal or noble descent who migrated around the British Empire.

To make it easier to trace your royal lineage, Ancestry has compiled a list of top tips to help you claim your birthright.

1. Explore surnames: Cross-reference surnames in your family tree with those found in Burke’s Commoners and Landed Gentry of Great Britain and Ireland. A snapshot of the peerage of the British Empire in 1865, this listing includes information about individuals who were usually descended from royalty or the aristocracy. Ancestry’s surname tool can also be an easy way for users to confirm likelihood of any royal suspicions… try it out!

2. Seek out wealth: Look for evidence of wealthy ancestors through domestic staff listings on census records, property and businesses documented in wills and probate records and ancestors who were extensive travelers listed in immigration records traveling in First Class.

3. Investigate titles: If any of your ancestors had titles, explore the age and origins of those titles.

4. Look for places: For surnames in your family tree that are also the name of a place – for example a town or parish – do further research to establish any connection between that ancestor and significant ownership in that location.

5. Find the Normans: Investigate whether any of the surnames in your family tree has Norman origins and if so, research that particular branch of the family as far back as you can as many early Normans had direct royal connections.