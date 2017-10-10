Find Your Voice And Make A Noise

Overcoming natural social obstacles

In a world full of noises, it’s difficult to get heard, let alone listened to. Nothing is impossible, of course, but it takes a lot of work to find your voice and find an audience to share your thoughts, concerns, or expertise. However, at a time when the business constellation remains predominantly male, it is more significant than ever for women to take over the stage and let their voices be heard, respected and followed. But if you’re the kind of person to break in a cold sweat at the sole prospect of talking in public, this might seem like an impossible task. Don’t worry: We’ve got just the right tips to help you to climb the mountain of self-confidence and shine.

Let’s be honest: Not everyone is a natural performer. That’s precisely why the National Institute of Dramatic Art has introduced a Women in Business course. This course will teach you how to best use your voice and develop confident body language. In other words, this can turn your presentation nightmare into a success. Shining in a corporate environment is the happy mixture of expertise and presentation skills, and that’s exactly why the NIDA’s course is helping women to be louder and more prominent in a male-centered world.

Take on the stage as an event speaker

Once you’ve developed your presentation and posture skills, it’s time to make your voice heard by the right crowd of people. A corporate presentation is powerful, but you’ll raise your overall awareness if you take on public presentation spots too. Think of it as you prepare your speech as the balance of reaching and changing the audience, sharing a key message and giving your public something to care about. All you need then is to join trade shows and conferences, and ensure that you’ve planned for the indispensable power distribution rentals to keep your devices connected on stage. There’s nothing worse than a brilliant speech ruined by poor power supplies!

Tell your story digitally

You can also spread your voice online instead of visiting conferences. Beware, though; the digital sphere is crowded. Therefore you need to build an influential position if you want people to notice you. This starts by finding and accumulating your tribe of followers. Don’t rely on organic search, but instead, connect with same-minded people on your social media accounts. Don’t allow yourself to relax when you create content: It has to be strong and relevant all the time. Finally, contribute to renowned platforms such as Fast Company, to increase your credibility and reach.

Keep going until someone listens

You need to be aware of something important when you start building your public voice. A lot of people are doing the same at the same time than you. It doesn’t mean that you won’t get noticed. But it means that you need to be creatively resilient to attract people’s attention. For Cheryl Dunn, photographer and filmmaker, it’s about developing your skills and making informed decisions on the way. The more you create, the better you get. It’s about maintaining your sanity until your voice has pierced.

Making a noise is a piece of cake. Making the kind of noise someone wants to hear is a tricky task. But with dedication, hard work and the right tools and mindset, you can get there. Having a voice comes with a responsibility though: You need to choose your words carefully to encourage positive changes in the future generations.