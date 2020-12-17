Finding Ways To Relax In A Chaotic World

Every day you wake up and are confronted with a world that seems to spin faster than ever on its axis. Whether it’s a constantly streaming and changing news cycle or a rapidly moving pandemic, there is so much going on out there. It’s time to bring some calming quiet into your life with daily practices and rituals.

If you’re a person who enjoys a good home or garden refresh, now is the time. Capitalize on the opportunity that you’re able be at home during lockdown or quarantine and give your space a lovely upgrade that will leave you visually invigorated. Weed out the old and unhealthy plants as well as the actual weeds, of course. Plant new varieties that you can use in the kitchen when experimenting with new recipes. Choose low maintenance plants that will give you colorful and pleasing blooms throughout the season.

Perhaps you enjoy some fresh air, a glass of Australia’s finest and a relaxing vape to wind down at the end of the day. Whether you’ve just completed that garden renovation or it is yet to come, this can be a time to relax outdoors, take stock of what you have, and plan for what you’ll want to do. Write it all down in a journal to keep your notes organized.

On the topic of writing things down, a wonderful self-care ritual to make part of your daily routine is journaling. Choose an attractive journal just for this purpose or go for a utilitarian notebook with large pages to capture all of your thoughts. A journal can be used to plan (the aforementioned garden), or to write daily affirmations on just how wonderful you really are. Journaling is beneficial the first thing in the morning to remember all of those fleeting thoughts that may escape upon waking. Writing down your reflections at the end of the day can be both a good way to remember life events as well as a cathartic exercise in getting out all of the things that occurred during your day. It’s almost like having a good conversation with a trusted friend.

As for friends, whether you get to see them in person, from the requisite COVID-19 suggested distance with a stylish face mask in place, or online via your go-to portal of choice, staying connected does wonders for mental health and relaxation. Simply talking and spending quality time with the people in our lives makes us feel good. These connections are opportunities to both learn about ourselves as well as learn about and nurture our connections with others.

Whenever the topic of relaxation is discussed, yoga and meditation always come to mind. They are both beneficial ways to ground yourself and keep you in the moment. Both practices allow you to leave the hectic world and just focus on you and wherever you are at that particular time and place.

Here is an easy video for yoga beginners to follow.

There is so much in the world that can distract you from what’s important and what’s right in front of you. Take time and proactive steps to relax and reap the benefits for years to come.