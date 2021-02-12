Finding Work During COVID

The pandemic has made job hunting harder than ever, and with movement limited, it’s long distance truckers and delivery drivers that have found themselves off the road more than on it. Sure, most delivery drivers are classed as essential workers in the pandemic, bringing food and goods from A to B seamlessly. However, the pandemic is unpredictable at best and finding work during it has become tougher than ever.

Prospective employees are finding that there are more challenges than ever, and they have to Compete for work like never before. Unemployment has always been difficult, but knowing how to find work during a pandemic to keep the roof over your head is important. So, how do you go about finding work right now? Let’s take a look:

Research. While the pandemic has turned the world on its head, there are still employers looking for staff and you have a broad skill set. Most people can transfer their skills from one industry to another, and you will find that while there are plenty of people losing jobs, there are also plenty of industries hiring right now. You need to research the company’s currently posting on the jobs boards and call the HR departments. Employers like people to be tenacious and direct, and if you can do the right research, that will shine through in your application and your willingness to work.

Interview back. When you are called in for an interview, they always ask you where you see yourself in five years, and will ask if you have any questions about the job. While you are in there, you have to remember that you are interviewing the business as much as they are interviewing you. Ask informational questions about their opinion on the industry as a whole and ask them their opinion on the issues that they could face because of the pandemic. The more questions you ask, the better off you will be!

Tailor your resume. When you apply for a role, you need to ensure that you hit the right keywords so that your resume will be picked up by employers. So many employers are working from home and hiring managers are expecting that the people they bring on will have the right experience. If your resume is littered with targeted keywords to match the job profile, they will be able to see that you are right for the job.

Watch social media. Believe it or not, your local community pages could be your best source for information on jobs in the area around you. Make sure that you have a clean digital identity, just in case an employer checks out your social media to see whether you are the sort of person they’d like to hire!

Keep looking. No matter how many times you are told no, you can learn from each experience and find the job that will work for you. Don’t give up on finding the right job for you and every time you are told you are not a good fit ask them why so you can learn!