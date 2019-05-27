Finding Your Nook – The Benefits of Having Personal Space at Home

1. A Quiet Corner to Call Your Own

There is nothing better than getting home at the end of a stressful day, dropping your bags and unwinding in the comfort of your own home. Unless you live alone, chances are you either have family or children running around the house at any given time of day. This is why creating your own personal space at home is essential when it comes to relaxing and letting off some steam at the end of a challenging day. In this article, we look at the benefits of having personal space at home, so read on find out more.

One of the most beneficial aspects of having personal space at home is that you always have a quiet corner to call your own. This can be especially important if you have children or are living in shared accommodation, as we often need some quiet and solitude to truly unwind after a long and stressful day. Your quiet room or corner doesn’t have to be anything fancy – even if you just have a small space in a quiet area of your home with an electric recliner chair or some relaxing scented candles, anything counts when it comes to creating a zen area of relaxation for yourself. Chucking some headphones in, lighting some candles and kicking back and relaxing on a comfy chair sounds like absolute heaven to us.

2. Come Up With New Ideas

Personal space is essential in one’s ability to come up with new ideas or further creative thoughts and goals. Whilst no one exists in a vacuum, everyone needs some time in solitude to truly process our thoughts and ideas. Having your own space can truly make a difference in how you think and feel. If you are someone who is working in a creative industry, or simply in charge of coming up with new ideas in your field of work, you may find that setting up a personal space at home can assist you in exploring your mind and coming up with new idea and solutions to your problems. A relaxed and soothing environment can give your brain a chance to see things from different perspectives and point of views, thus strengthening your creativity and problem-solving skills.

3. Privacy For The Adults

You own personal space doesn’t have to be limited to just yourself – often times, parents struggle to find time to themselves. With the kids running around all day and the myriad of responsibilities on your shoulders, it can be very challenging finding one on one time with your partner. Studies have shown that couples who spend some one-on-one time away from the children once in a while form stronger relationships that are both long-lasting, enriching and meaningful. Often times, parents neglect themselves in favour of spending more time with the children, which is why it is important to ensure you’re taking time out for yourself once in a while. Having a personal space in the home allows you to spend quality private time with your partner without anyone bothering you momentarily!

4. Exercise Your Creative Flair

One of the best things about having a personal space of your own at home is how it enables you to truly exercise some creative flair. If you share a home with others, chances are your choice in decor, furniture and accessories are limited. This is where it gets fun with personal space – you can design your space to your liking, add individual touches and truly create a space that you can call your own. Get creative with your space by hanging up artwork, purchasing a few indoor plants and investing in some funky throw blankets or cushions to really transform your space into one that is uniquely you.

5. Disconnect from The World

Sometimes, what we truly need to destress is to disconnect from the world. This means being on our own, away from the company (and sometimes irritation) of others, and just zoning out and enjoying some “me” time. Creating your own personal space where you could perhaps not use your devices such as smartphones and tablets is a fantastic way to internalise. Having time to yourself allows your conscious mind to take a break from everyone else’s lives to focus on your own and, giving you the opportunity to relax and reconnect with who you truly are.

We hope that this article has given you some insight into the benefits of having personal space at home. Everyone can benefit from having their own private corner, so kick back, relax and enjoy some quiet time to yourself at home!