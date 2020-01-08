First Look: Stylish Cars Coming In 2020

2020 has arrived and with it comes brand new opportunities for vehicles. With manufacturers pushing the boundaries with technology and improving safety features as well as brand new designs, there are a number of cars on the market that are perfect for everyone. To help you get a head start on some of the year’s newest options, we have compiled a list of some that we are most excited about.

The Audi E-Tron GT

As the electric car becomes more popular than ever, it is Audi that are combining the worlds of sports car with an all-electric model in the form of their Audi E-Tron GT. With a slim design and a number of in-car features, you can have the best driving experience that you come to expect from Audi in the perfect shell.



Ford Mustang Mach E

If you are looking for a stylish electric car that is sure to turn heads, the Ford Mustang Mach E is set to arrive in 2020 and bring with it the new wave of all-electric sports cars made for the open road. With the world-famous Mustang badge as well as brand new technology, this is the perfect electric car for those looking for something new and exciting. With a speed of 0-60 in under 7 seconds as well as a distance of 335 miles on a single charge, this is a car that is not only quick but practical.

The Jeep Gladiator

The perfect off-road vehicle is set to arrive in the form of the Jeep Gladiator. With four-wheel drive capabilities as well as a customisable design for wheel size and colour, you can drive your very own off-road vehicle with enough space for the whole family. Whether you are planning on piling your belongings in the bed of the Jeep for a day out with the family or you use it to transport cars to and from the races, you can do anything when using this car, allowing you to explore the open road in complete comfort. Through this is set to release in late 2020 there are many people that are very excited for what lay ahead for the brand.

Volkswagen ID.3

With fast charging capabilities, custom greeting and a super-smart computer system, the Volkswagen ID. 3 is yet another electric car that we are excited about this year. With a small design perfect for city streets and a wide range, this is a car for those that are used to driving long distances and being caught up in traffic in the big city. But what makes it different? With voice assistant as well as an interesting new design, you can fully customise the vehicle to suit your needs and make your morning commute even more enjoyable.

Whether you are looking to join the all-electric movement in the new year or you are looking to for a vehicle that is versatile to suit your active lifestyle, we are sure that you will find one that is perfect for you as the year goes on.