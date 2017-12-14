Fitbit Australia Christmas Gift Guide

Fitbit recently announced a number of new products, including Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Flyer and Fitbit Aria 2. All products would be perfect for both women and men looking to put their health and wellbeing first in 2018.

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit Ionic is Fitbit’s first smartwatch, featuring a four-day battery life, Bluetooth notifications, sleep tracking and music storage. The Ionic hit stores October 2017 and is available direct from the Fitbit website, or through retailers including JB HI FI & Harvey Norman(RRP $449.95).

Fitbit Flyer

A health and fitness first platform, Ionic offers a highly personalised experience not previously seen in other smartwatches. Ionic builds on Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise with a new relative SpO2 sensor, making it possible to track deeper health insights like sleep apnea in the future, industry-leading GPS tracking, on-device dynamic workouts, improved heart rate tracking, and water resistance up to 50 metres. Plus, smart features like contactless payments, on-board music, smart notifications, and a variety of popular apps and clock faces available in the Fitbit App Gallery. Ionic also has all the core features users love from Fitbit like 4+ day battery life, automatic activity and sleep tracking, and cross-platform compatibility.

Fitbit Flyer is Fitbit’s first ever pair of Bluetooth headphones, connecting straight to your phone/Ionic. Flyers have a long battery life, are sweat proof, and are fully adjustable for a custom fit. Flyers are available now on the Fitbit website (RRP $199.95).

Built with fitness in mind, Flyer’s durable design includes a hydrophobic nano-coating that is rain, splash and sweatproof. A series of interchangeable ear tips, wings and fins allow you to personalise the fit of your headphones to ensure comfort and a secure fit in your ear throughout any workout. With up to six hours of playtime, you will likely tire out before your headphones do. If you need some extra battery life, Flyer’s 15-minute quick charge provides an extra hour of playtime.

Fitbit Aria 2

Fitbit Aria 2 is Fitbit’s revamped smart scale, connecting straight to your smartphone and tracking your fitness progress. The Aria 2 presents all of your data in an easily readable format and can have up to eight registered users. The Aria 2 is available on the Fitbit website (RRP $199.95).

One of the biggest advantages to tracking your weight metrics with Aria 2 is that it works seamlessly with all Fitbit devices and the Fitbit app so you can view all of your activity, exercise, sleep, heart rate, nutrition, weight data and trends over time. Through the Fitbit app, you can also log your nutrition, use calorie coaching to see how many calories you’re burning versus consuming in real-time, and compare your food consumption and exercise against your weight trends to stay on track.