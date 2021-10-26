Five Natural Weight Loss Remedies You Might Not Have Considered

Losing weight fast seems to be the aspiration of many – and if there’s a quick fix that you can swallow up and magically leave you shedding a few kilograms off, a lot of people will voluntarily sign up as a research participant even during the preclinical research phase.

Although such a thing has yet to be invented, there are several natural weight loss remedies that have been scientifically proven to work for some people. A number of these are things you do, such as using a sauna to sweat yourself out or brushing your teeth to avoid eating after a certain time.

Many of them, however, are things you consume – such as the following weight-loss remedies:

Green tea

Green tea has always been revered in East Asian cultures as one of the healthiest tea available. Although flavour-wise this tea can be more bitter than its black and white counterparts, the type of green tea you choose in the end would determine not just your drinking enjoyment but the beneficial effects you derive from them.

In general, however, when it comes to weight loss, green tea helps by increasing fat burning and weight loss. It is also a good drink option if you have issues with belly fat. Of the various green tea variants available in the market, the Japanese matcha is claimed to provide the best health effects.

Eggs

How could eating eggs help with weight loss? Well, for one, eggs help with satiety – you will feel fuller when you consume eggs, which can lead to lower overall consumed calories per day. Why does this work? The protein content in eggs is the reason behind it, with even a small egg containing at least 5 grams of protein per egg.

How does it compare with other protein sources, though? In comparison to animal meat, eggs do contain less protein. But don’t forget, some animal meat, especially red meat, is not meant to be consumed on a daily basis – lest you end up increasing your risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Eggs don’t contain the same risk, and as a plus – they tend to be far cheaper than most animal meat.

Konjac

Konjac is a plant native to East and Southeast Asia and is often used for cuisine and cosmetic purposes. Unlike most of the natural weight loss remedies in this list, konjac is not the most nutritious option – but what it lacks in nutritional value, it makes up in its extremely high fibre content and low calorie.

This is what makes konjac a favourite to those who are trying to lose weight. There are all sorts of ways to consume konjac, from noodles (in the form of shirataki) to desserts (in the form of jelly). In fact, one weight loss pill, glucomannan, was created from this very plant and provided the same effects as you would by consuming konjac in any other form.

Ginseng

You normally wouldn’t think of ginseng as a weight-loss option since it’s more popular as a Chinese traditional medicine ingredient. However, ginseng does provide weight loss effects, with some research stating that ginseng alters fat formation and delays fat absorption. Depending on your dietary intake, taking ginseng could be highly beneficial – and not just for its purported weight loss effects.

Ginseng is well known to aid in strengthening your immune system, increasing your stamina, and in some cases, it could lower your blood sugar levels and improve certain brain functions, such as your memory and mood.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is often associated with desserts, but by itself, cinnamon can be a powerful spice ingredient that can help you lose weight and more. Other health effects that cinnamon can provide include decreasing the risk for heart disease, dispensing antioxidants, and producing anti-inflammatory effects.

As for its weight loss effects, by consuming cinnamon, it is said that certain enzymes responsible for breaking down carbohydrates would be slightly inhibited, allowing you to feel more satiated for a more extended period of time. Since cinnamon is also very good at stabilizing blood sugar, it also helps with making you feel less hungry – making it a perfect addition to your calorie restriction diet.

There’s not yet a pill you can take that would magically make you lose weight, but there are several weight loss remedies that you can trust to help you in your weight loss journey. Alas, what you consume is only half of the journey – how much you consume matters more, and adding exercise on top of it would help you speed up towards your final weight goal.