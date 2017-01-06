Five Of The Most Important Things An Entrepreneur Needs In Their First Office

Although there are thousands of self-proclaimed entrepreneurs worldwide, the number of successful ones is certainly significantly less. The prospect and dream of being a successful entrepreneur is a lot easier to imagine than the reality of getting there. It is essential that as you strive for success, you make sure you do everything possible to maximize every available opportunity that presents itself.

In much the same way that a snooker player is constantly looking to remove the slightest piece of dust or debris to prevent deviation of the cue ball, an entrepreneur can test and try certain things in the pursuit of success. Here are five of the best business ideas that anyone can introduce into their business environment, that can help lay the foundations for success.

1. A Good Quality Table And Chair – Whatever ideas you come up with, at some point, you will need to sit down and either type them onto a computer or write them down in a notebook. Having a good quality desk and chair ensures that you have a comfortable location to get your best ideas recorded for future reference.

2. A Clear Readable Clock – Many entrepreneurs, regularly lose track of time, so engrossed are they in the creative process. Whether you are a one man band, or in charge of a small company, keeping track of the time is essential to ensure you don’t burn yourself out, and that you don’t demand too much from your staff. Studies have also shown that it is best to take a break every thirty to forty minutes, and having a large clock available for everyone to see will ensure that your staff get regular breaks and as a result, productivity remains at its peak.

3. Fresh Cold Water – Dehydration is the enemy of productivity. Studies have shown that if you are even one percent dehydrated, your productivity levels can drop by about twelve percent on average. By adding a water filter from a specialist company like Water Logic, you and your staff will be more inclined to consume water regularly and often, maintaining both health and concentration levels.

4. A Notepad That Is Always Close At Hand – Whether it is coming up with new ideas, or discussing a project on the telephone with a prospective client, it is essential to have some method of taking notes quickly and easily. You won’t look very professional on a phone call if you have to stop the call for a couple of minutes to grab a pen and piece of paper.

5. A Large Computer Screen – When it comes to working on a computer screen, bigger is certainly better. With more screen real estate, you won’t have to squint or struggle to read a document. If you are showing a powerpoint to a prospective client, a large screen will make you look professional and efficient.

None of the above suggestions are particularly groundbreaking, but sometimes it is the combination of small but powerful ideas that when combined create the momentum, it is hard to generate otherwise. These ideas will help in laying the foundation for your future success, and we hope you to put some of them into place.