Flexing Your Amateur Skills At Home: DIY Dos And Don’ts

Dos

If you’ve ever watched a TV makeover show, it’s understandable to assume those niggling jobs that seem to be left over a mini revamp can be completed in minutes. The reality is that they’re often more complex and time-consuming than they look on the small screen, and this is why it takes most of us an age to get round to tackling them. When it comes to DIY, flexing your skills can save you time and money, but there’s a fine line between success and failure. If you attempt jobs that aren’t suitable, you may end up doing more harm than good. If you’re renovating or redecorating, here are some dos and don’ts to set you on the right track.

Write a list

It’s so easy to get bogged down in odd jobs, and this can make you feel stressed and anxious that you’re never going to finish the project. The best thing to do is write a list of everything that needs completing, and then decide what you can do, and which jobs require expert attention. When you’ve got an idea of your jobs, schedule some time to get them done, and see if friends and family are around to help you out.

Recognise when you need a professional

If you’re painting walls or hanging shelves, there’s every chance that you can do these jobs without any help at all. However, if you encounter trickier tasks, you may need to call in the professionals. Do not attempt anything that involves wiring or electrics. You may have aced classes on circuits at school, but the risk of electrical injuries is high, and you’ll need any work certified for safety reasons. Leave fitting lamps or fixing sockets to firms like Logan City Electrical. It’s also wise to avoid plumbing problems or anything that could interfere with the network of pipes running around your home. Most of us are capable of stopping a dripping tap, but anything more convoluted is best left to expert plumbers.

Don’ts

Shirk on safety

If you’re doing DIY at home and there’s a risk of injury, no matter how small, don’t shirk on safety. There’s no point in having a magnificent display of frames on the wall or glistening new tiles in the bathroom if you’re hobbling around and you can’t enjoy the fruits of your labour. Stock up on gloves, masks and any other protective equipment you may need if you’re using power tools or hazardous chemicals.

Give up before it’s done

Many of us are guilty of throwing in the towel without finishing off jobs. Perhaps you’ve been busy at work, or you lost patience with an instruction manual. Whatever the excuse, either get back to it or seek expert help. If you’ve got loose shelves or doors hanging off hinges, this can be dangerous.

Are you in the midst of a home makeover or have you been renovating for a while? If you’ve got DIY jobs to do, it’s a good idea to get sorted, write a list and work out which tasks are suitable for an ambitious amateur. Know your limits and don’t be afraid to call in the pros if you need help. Always put safety first, and if you’ve got a growing list of odd jobs, call in some favours from friends and family.