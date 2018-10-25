Foodie Focus: Health Advice For Women Who Like To Eat

There isn’t a woman on the planet that enjoys starving herself to stay in shape. The truth is, these ladies have an unbelievable (and misguided) drive to keep the calories to a minimum. You don’t fall into this category because you love to eat. It’s the first thing you think about in the morning and the last you imagine at night.

God, if only a woman could indulge her taste buds and be healthy at the same time. How novel! Well, maybe not because it is possible to enjoy plenty of delicious dishes without piling on the pounds.

Get ready to be amazed, ladies.

Little And Often

There’s no point in restricting yourself to three square meals a day because it doesn’t suit your personality. You like to snack and nibble and try new things whenever they catch your eye line. The good news is you can by eating little dishes more often throughout the day. Start with breakfast and then move onto brunch before having a late lunch. Next, take a pre-dinner snack and finish off with some supper. Of course, all the ingredients need to full of protein and iron and whatever the body can use so no junk food allowed.

Treat Yourself

Unless a cheat session is part of your diet. Then, some junk food is perfectly acceptable. Yes, this is a fully bona fide tip from the experts before you ask. The reason is simple: going cold turkey encourages the body to crave the unhealthy stuff. By giving it a little taste, the urges will go away and you’ll be able to focus on the nuts (literally) and bolts of the diet. Try introducing chocolate with a high cocoa content into the mix because it’s good for the heart and metabolism. Don’t go overboard or else you’ll negate your hard work.

Tummy Tuck

Going under the knife is a last resort because there are complications. However, a tummy tuck is popular for women, especially those who have given birth, because it removes excess fat. Not only that but with a gastric band the stomach shrinks and doesn’t pile on the pounds as easily. Check out Dr Choy and his introduction to a 3D surgery for more info. Although it sounds drastic, some women feel like it’s the only way they’ll be able to enjoy life without getting depressed when they look in the mirror. Always understand the pros and cons before making a final decision.

Gorge On Superfoods

Certain foods are better than others at providing the body what it needs to stay healthy. Usually, everybody sees them as boring leafy greens which are tasteless. However, some are delicious depending on their form. Avocados, for example, are popular as a fruit but you can turn it into guacamole for an incredible side dish. Blueberries are another alternative as they contain lots of vitamins, fiber and manganese. Laced with low-fat Greek-style yogurt, they’re a great after dinner dessert.

Ladies, if you like to eat then do it – just choose wisely to avoid piling on the calories.