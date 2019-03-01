For First-Timers: Moving Out of Home

Moving out of your parents’ house is a major decision. You may decide to leave home for many different reasons, including wishing to live independently, needing to live closer to your place of work or study, choosing to live with your partner, conflict with your parents or being asked to leave by your parents. Whatever the case scenario, this decision will bring change in your life. And change is never easy. Any positive change with the potential of greatly improving your life always comes with sacrifices and challenges. So does moving out!

Since moving can be expensive, exhausting, and stressful, it is essential that you consider the impact of moving out. You have to carefully reconsider how big the effect will be on your budget, career, and personal life. Undoubtedly, deciding on moving out will require maturity, since living in the real world is full of many responsibilities (to name a few, paying for food and bills, cleaning up after yourself, cooking etc.) for which you will have to take care of yourself.

So, how do you know if you are ready to move out? How do you prepare yourself? Here we are listing a few key things to help you decide and dive in.

Define your basic budget

In order for you to go solo, you need to be financially stable. You will be required to figure out your monthly income. This income might be stable or might differ from month to month. Whatever the case is, be sure to come up with an average of your monthly income and then deduct the monthly expenses like fixed expenses (rent, monthly loans, car insurance and/or loans, credit card(s), phone, internet, utilities), food, entertainment etc. In addition, you will have to think of the one-time moving in costs like hiring a moving team, security deposit, renters’ insurance etc. With this, you have set your basic budget. This should leave you with a rough idea of whether you are able to, at least, make ends meet (not to mention setting up saving accounts or emergency fund).

If you can’t afford to live on your own, consider the option to live with a roommate. Living with a roommate will split the cost of rent and utilities in half, but it can add stress, so think about it carefully.

If, in the end, you don`t feel sure, be patient. Moving out before you are financially ready can lead to a lot of stress and even maybe a lifetime of debt.

Life skills for living alone

Living with your parents can be really comfortable. One of the most obvious things is that you are able to save a lot of money on fixed expenses and food. In addition, you don’t have to do all the housework and there will always be someone to cook a nice meal for you when you can’t. However, if you are considering moving out of home you will soon find out that adult life comes with many responsibilities which can easily be handled if you are prepared with a few life skills. So, what are those skills?

Grocery shopping and some basic cooking skills go hand in hand. Naturally, you don`t have to be Michelin star chef, but you need to know how to pick your food in the supermarket and prepare a few recipes before moving out of home. This will be beneficial not just for your health, but also for your budget.

Doing laundry and cleaning your home are other important life skills when you want to live alone. Before leaving home, make sure your mom teaches you how to sort your clothes, which temperature to use, and know when something should be hand-washed or dry-cleaned. Learning to clean your house is one thing but doing it regularly is another. Make sure you first master this skill and learn that this responsibility can be better tackled if turned to habit.

Paying your bills on time is one of the most important skills you can master if you decide to live alone. Planning your money and making a monthly budget will allow you to track your income and expenses. Paying your bills is part of the execution of this budget. To secure stress-free months when living alone, make sure you pay your bills on time. Best way to do it – automation.

Are you emotionally ready to move out of your parents’ house?

After years and years of living together with your parents, there comes a time when you have/want to leave the family nest. As may be expected, moving out of your parents’ house is a crucial step that will have life-changing consequences for you. Since this is not a routine decision, but more of a risky jump, you need to be not just financially, but also emotionally ready. Think carefully about it. Ask yourself whether you really need/want to make this move? Above all, is this the right time? Importantly, always keep in mind that bringing this decision is a huge stride towards your independence and responsible adulthood.

As for your parents, try to keep in touch. Talk to them regularly on Skype or Facetime. Do arrange for regular home visits: for example, having Sunday lunch together every week. Why? Well, this is important since it will lift the emotional burden and ease the transition to independent life once you decide to move out.

You have decided to move out? Congratulations! Now, be sure to …

Make a checklist

Moving out is one of the most exciting times in a young person’s life, but it is also stressful and complicated. During the process, it is very easy to forget important things. Thus, careful organization and forward planning can minimize the stress of moving out. Best way to do it-have a moving out checklist. This will help you stay more organized by assuring you don’t skip or forget anything in the process.

Ask for help

Executing the tasks from your moving out checklist can be exhausting regardless of how enthusiastic you are. Do not hesitate to ask your parents, other family members or friends to help you out. Your parents have likely done this before, so they will be able to help you understand what to expect. Include them in the whole process-from setting your moving out budget, anticipated moving expenses, making checklists, to calculating moving in expenses. They might know (or remember) better what “little things” you might need but you have not think of, like a shower curtain, or a fresh coat of paint in your new kitchen. Plus, they are probably going to miss having you around — so giving them the opportunity to take care of you while they can just make them feel good. As for your friends, it might feel difficult asking them for such a “huge” favour, but at the end of the day, what are real friends for? However, make sure you acknowledge that what they do for you is a big favour, give them enough notice and take it easy, let go of perfectionism.