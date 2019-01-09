Australian Women Online

Business, career, health and lifestyle content for women

You are here: Home / LIFESTYLE / Fashion / Forcast releases new Back to Work collection for 2019

Forcast releases new Back to Work collection for 2019

by

Forcast Back to Work Collection 2019

Alice Open Sleeve Blazer + Alice Check Skirt + Alia V-Neck Top

Australian fashion house, Forcast, has released a new Back to Work Collection for 2019. The City Rules collection has been designed for your return to work after the December/January holidays. Vibrant red hues, tailored shirting, feminine florals, sophisticated detailing and checkered suiting form the backbone of the campaign.

Summer suiting has been reinvented in a sophisticated checkered print available a in form-fitting belted pencil skirt with our Alice Check Skirt and cape sleeve blazer with our Alice Open Sleeve Blazer.

Muted blush tones are also a welcome hue to the suiting pieces with our Liliana Boyfriend Blazer and Buckle Waist Shorts designed in a soft, light-weight fabrication.

Subtle summer details have been incorporated throughout the collection with playful prints that are perfect for long days in the city. Embrace vintage floral print with the Edna Ruffle Dress translated for the modern woman with a high neckline and feminine ruffle detailing.

Experiment with bold colours and prints with the Vina Tie Waist Dress in a striking red pigment, or the Mandy Front Split Skirt; an elegant approach to leopard print that will turn heads when leaving the boardroom for the bar.

The collection will be hitting boutiques and online at Forcast.com.au on the 9th of January, just in time to freshen up the wardrobe for the start of a new working year.

Ariel Button Shirt + Katara Front Split Skirt

Ariel Button Shirt + Katara Front Split Skirt

Edna Ruffle Dress

Edna Ruffle Dress

Georgia Ruffle Sleeve Top + Helen Buckled Pants

Georgia Ruffle Sleeve Top + Helen Buckled Pants

 

Ireland Tie Waist Dress + Ireland Slim Pants

Ireland Tie Waist Dress + Ireland Slim Pants

Jemima Lace Dress

Jemima Lace Dress

Jessica Polkadot Blouse + Charlotte Mini Flare Pants

Jessica Polkadot Blouse + Charlotte Mini Flare Pants

 

Julianna Crossover Top + Leslie Pencil Skirt

Julianna Crossover Top + Leslie Pencil Skirt

Leslie Vest Dress

Leslie Vest Dress

Liliana Boyfriend Blazer + Liliana Buckle Shorts

Liliana Boyfriend Blazer + Liliana Buckle Shorts

 

Lucinda Ruffle Sleeve Top + Mandy Front Split Skirt

Lucinda Ruffle Sleeve Top + Mandy Front Split Skirt

Nelly Pleated Top + Leslie Tie Waist Culottes

Nelly Pleated Top + Leslie Tie Waist Culottes

Noemi Cross-over Dress

Noemi Cross-over Dress

 

Pristine Sleeveless Shirt Dress

Pristine Sleeveless Shirt Dress

Shirley Belted Shift Dress

Shirley Belted Shift Dress

Suzanne V-Neck Dress

Suzanne V-Neck Dress

 

Filed Under: Fashion

Ads by Google