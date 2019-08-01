Forget Med School: The Best Medical Careers That Require Little Schooling

Are you looking for a profession in the medical field?

Medical professionals have a respectable reputation alongside having a great paycheck. Despite the stress of their job, they feel gratified after a hard day’s work knowing they made an impact on someone’s life in one way or another. For these reasons, a lot of people tend to attend different medical courses in college.

Sooner or later, people realize becoming a professional in one of the best medical careers takes way too long. This becomes a major problem when they need to finish as fast as they can due to their financial situations. When this happens, it puts a lot of pressure on them until they’re burnt out and unable to carry on.

To avoid this, you may want to opt for these other careers instead. Read on to find out which careers require little schooling but give big boons.

1. Dental Hygienist

Everyone knows the dental branch of the medical field is a reputable and high-paying job. If you want to invest in this field but are at the same time pressed for time, then you want to aim to land a job as a dental hygienist.

Requiring only around 2 years of schooling, being a dental hygienist allows you to start your career while with a sustainable job while also allowing you to gather more experience in the dental field. Assisting dentists with small tasks allows you to observe their work. This then allows you to set up in transitioning to become a dentist yourself.

2. Radiation Therapist

When you opt to become a radiation therapist, you opt in to one of the most vital careers in the field. Here, you’ll be working with cancer patients, for the most part. In some occasions though, you’ll also assist surgeons and others who need radiation to do well in their job.

With patients, you’ll need to calm them down for the procedure you’ll administer on them. They’re also likely to ask you questions about the procedure, which you’ll know with at least 2 years of schooling in your pocket.

3. Medical Records Technician

In this career, you’ll be handling patient records for the most part. You’ll also be working with computer-based records here. You’ll need an understanding of how computers work to a degree.

As a records technician, you’re also responsible for the security of patient records. Technical understanding of different operating systems is a must for this career.

The good news is there are different ways for you to learn these skills. You can take a training program online to get the necessary skills to be proficient in this career. Once you know what to do, you’ll find this is among the best medical careers to sustain you.

4. Nuclear Medicine Technologist

One of the best careers in the medical field at the moment is being a nuclear medicine tech. The career expects to see growth in the following years, so it’s best you get ahead of the competition and get a job here.

In this job, you’re to give patients radioactive medication to prepare them for an incoming test. You’re also in charge of helping them maintain themselves after taking the aforementioned drug. Also, you provide instructions on how to remove the radioactive dye form the patient’s body.

This career requires you to undergo a nuclear medicine course. You can also use a college degree instead to get into this profession. Regardless of which one they ask of you, it won’t take much schooling to get into this career.

5. Medical Laboratory Technician

Of all the medical careers, this one is the most valuable while being the least recognized. Being in this career makes you responsible for a lot of vital records. For example, you’re in charge of collecting tissue and fluid samples from patients.

You’ll be cataloging them and be keeping tabs on them from here on out. Doing this allows for a more efficient flow in emergency cases. Well-kept records may be what saves the lives of people in the ICU.

You’ll also maintain laboratory equipment to make sure they’re in working order. The responsibilities may be plentiful, but the paycheck more than makes up for it.

What’s great about this is that you don’t even need a medical degree to get in. All you need is a bachelor’s degree and you’ll be good to go.

6. Surgical Technologist

This is another career that lets you transition to something more. For a starter job, being a surgical technologist pays you with experience. That’s not to say the pay is bad though, being high enough to be sustainable.

The real value comes from observing surgeons as they perform their duties. In this career, you assist doctors and nurses during medical procedures. You also prepare the operating theater when you’re a surgical technologist.

This allows you to, once again, observe others work on patients. This allows you to learn and, soon enough, transition into another career if you wish.

7. Phlebotomist

This career revolves around the extraction of blood and the insertion of medical instruments. You’re in charge of extracting and transfusing blood into and out of patients here. Often, this will be for blood tests or because people look to donate blood.

In some cases, you’ll have to handle the insertion of catheters into the patient’s veins. It will be understandable when patients start to get cold feet upon learning what they’re in for. It will be your responsibility to calm them down.

This job doesn’t need any degree for you to get in. Though you would need to proper education to have a chance of getting hired. This is because blood may have contaminants which can infect you and people around you.

Vocational schools can provide you with the necessary education to perform well. You’ll learn how the proper ways to store and handle blood to avoid cross-contamination.

Apply for the Best Medical Careers Today

Knowing the best medical careers which require little schooling will help you find a job faster. Look for the best career that suits you and work towards that now!

