Four Reasons to Choose to Raise Your Family Outside of Sydney

#1. Reduced Cost of Living

There is a lot to be said for living in a major Australian city such as Sydney. However, when it comes to raising young children, you might be wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Whether you’re working in Sydney or have been residing there as a single person or young couple for a while, there are several reasons to consider moving outside of the city borders to somewhere with a more relaxed way of life and cheaper cost of living once you plan to start a family of your own. We’ve put together some of the top reasons to choose a location outside of Sydney for raising your young family.

Whilst living in a big city has plenty of perks, such as being on the doorstep to your workplace and having all the shops and other amenities that you need close by, there’s usually a price to pay for this luxury. Like any major city in the world today, living in Sydney does not come cheap, and you can usually expect to pay premium prices for rent, which can only be expected to rise if you want to upgrade to a larger residence for raising your little ones. Outside of the city, however, you can expect house prices to drop, both for renting or purchasing your own home.

#2. Fresh Air and Countryside

Many will argue that city life simply isn’t for children. Whilst living in a big city can surely be exciting, it means that there will be many things that your little ones are missing out on, such as the opportunity to play outdoors and explore more of nature. By moving outside of Sydney to a location such as Calderwood Valley in the Illawarra NSW, your family can enjoy countryside and the sea, whilst everything else is conveniently located on your doorstep. For most parents, they would prefer to see their children grow up around fields and the ocean, rather than busy city roads.

#3. Strong Communities

Communities may be quickly dying out today, however, in smaller areas outside of large cities, they are stronger than ever. When you choose to raise your child outside of the city, you’ll find that the communities are always rallying together to help one another and look after the area, with a strong sense of teamwork that will benefit the whole family. Whether it’s getting somebody to babysit for you, making new friends or attending community-led events for children, moving to an area with a strong sense of community is always going to make it easier for you to raise your little ones.

#4. Great Amenities

There’s no need to stick around in the city if you’re looking for great facilities and amenities. In fact, many areas outside of Sydney are just as good when it comes to things such as schools, hospitals, and more. And, you can often find very strong transport links for getting into the city, for example for work, with great road connections and public transport options available.

These are just some of the best reasons to choose to raise your family outside of Sydney!