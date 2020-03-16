Four Things to Consider Before Giving CBD Oil to Dogs

As a pet owner, one of your main obligations is taking care of your pet’s health by recognizing the unusual symptoms it demonstrates. Instead of treating its condition with various types of medicine, the best alternative would be purchasing a CBD oil, helpful with both minor and major health issues.

However, prior to ordering this product online, these are some of the things you should be aware of, regarding its usage.

Safety

For most pet owners, safety is the primary concern when it comes to purchasing CBD oil, as they aren’t exactly certain on the effect it will have on their pets’ organisms. In fact, the main effects of this product come from its two leading components, cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC). Read more about their difference in properties, effects and benefits. Anyhow, CBD is considered to be safe as long as the amount of the latter component is no more than 0.03 percent and it’s administered in the right dosage.

Therefore, it is harmless to treat your dog’s health issues with this oil, only if the product you purchase has a certificate of analysis with the exact THC quantity. Make sure it doesn’t exceed the recommended limit, as your dog is likely to experience the hallucinatory effects of the substance.

When it comes to dosage, the product should provide you with a list of multiple dosages, each varying in accordance with the health problem of the pet. However, if you can’t identify its exact condition, it’s wiser to pay a visit to the vet who is going to determine the health issue as well as the appropriate dosage.

Main uses

In order to use this product for improving your dog’s health, you have to be informed on its numerous uses and see if some of them are compatible with the condition of your pet. For instance, it is known for reducing anxiety and depression, which are more common in animals than you might think.

Furthermore, CBD can relieve your dog from the chronic pain it’s suffering, owing to its anti-inflammatory properties. This oil’s incredible benefits extend to graver health conditions, such as epilepsy, seizure and even cancer. Regular consumption of CBD is able to reduce the number of seizures as well as the number of cancerous cells.

Also, this product is an excellent alternative if your pet is coping with appetite loss or experiences gradual loss of eyesight. In terms of its physical appearance, CBD can solve the problem of dry skin and finally give your dog the shiny coat it once had.

However, in order for your pet to enjoy this product’s numerous benefits, it’s supposed to be completely organic, such as the ones on this link: https://www.holistapet.com, provided by reliable vendors who are only selling tested and certified products.

Variety of CBD types

The most common type of CBD product is undoubtedly its original oil form, which can be administered with a dropper. You can put the required number of drops in your dog’s food, on its paw or straight in its mouth. This type yields the fastest and most efficient results, particularly convenient in the case of pets suffering from epilepsy.

Another common form is the one of topical cream that is administered topically, in the case of arthritis, allergies and other skin conditions. It reduced the inflammation and pain of the hurting part of the body. If your pet is not exactly keen on the previous two forms of CBD administration, you have the option of using dog treats. It would definitely love them, but the effect won’t be felt immediately.

Dosage

Determining the right dosage is crucial for your pet to have its health improved, as otherwise it would either feel no effects or even worse, the side effects. It depends on factors, such as its size, weight and health condition.

Moreover, it’s recommended to start administrating a smaller dosage and gradually increase it, until you determine the ideal one for your pet. Naturally, the best alternative would be a vet consultation.

Conclusion

Determining your pet’s condition is indispensable in order to select the right type and dosage of CBD oil.

Be certain in your choice!