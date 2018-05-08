Free single use plastic bags will no longer be available at supermarkets in Australia

From 1 July 2018, free single-use plastic bags will no longer be available at all major supermarkets Australia-wide. As shoppers start to think about alternatives, a key consideration is reusability.

Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and the ACT, have all passed legislation banning the practice of handing out free single-use plastic bags at checkouts. Which means, only shoppers in New South Wales will be affected by the Australia-wide removal of plastic bags at supermarket checkouts next month.

In late January 2018, Harris Farm became the first major supermarket to end the practice of providing free single-use plastic bags to their customers in-store. Woolworths will stop handing out free single-use plastic bags in-store from 20 June 2018. Coles is also phasing out single-use plastic bags at all of their stores across Australia.

Reusable bags are available for purchase from all major retailers and online at www.packingsorted.com.au – the makers of ‘Trolley Bags’.

Trolley Bags are different to standard supermarket bags in that not only do they make packing the trolley and transporting groceries more convenient, but their unique purpose means they’re much less likely to be thrown into a cupboard and forgotten about.

Trolley Bags make grocery shopping a breeze. Unlike other grocery bags, Trolley Bags are a system of four sturdy, reusable shopping bags that can be rolled together and hung on the back of your trolley while shopping.

At the register, once you’ve unpacked your groceries, the bags can then be spread across the trolley in one step. They stand up-right on their own, allowing two hands free while packing the bags. They’re made from non-woven polypropylene, which makes them stronger and more durable than other reusable shopping bags. Plus, they’re machine washable which makes for easy cleaning.

Trolley Bags were invented by Irish entrepreneur Paul Doyle, who wanted to revolutionise the shopping experience and make it more convenient for customers. He created a solution with Trolley Bags and presented it on the Irish television show, Dragons Den (similar to Shark Tank). He received a fantastic response from the judges and audience and was offered a substantial investment. The public eagerly anticipated the launch of Trolley Bags and they gained a cult following across Ireland and the UK. Now Trolley Bags are popping up in shopping trolleys all over the world, including Australia.

Trolley Bags are available in Australia from $39.95 for a set of four bags and now come in a variety of sizes and colours at www.packingsorted.com.au