Fun, Fruity & Flirty – A Grower’s Guide to Summer Fruits

Ah, summertime. Did you know that summer can be good for your health? You’ll definitely notice a boost in your mood as the days get longer and there’s more time for fun and leisure. And a break from the working year is always great as well. And it’s also a great time to get your hands dirty in the yard. All your efforts sewing and toiling in spring come to bear as your garden booms and bursts into new life. And the fruits of summer! Juicy mangoes, plump berries, bursting with goodness. Succulent plums, peaches and nectarines. Yum yum yum! Let’s check out a brief grower’s guide to summer fruits.

Water is Life

The key to any successful growing season is water. Plants crave it, need it, drink it up like there's no tomorrow. And so many people waste valuable time and energy hand-watering their whole garden. An automated irrigation system will take all of the effort out of watering your summer fruits leaving you free to spend more time focusing on planting, weeding, harvesting and maintaining your garden.

Be Careful of Overheating

If you have fruit trees in pots, especially terracotta pots, they can run the risk of overheating, especially on very hot summer days. Make sure to only lightly mulch and try to keep the pots out of the scorching afternoon sun. Many folks leave saucers beneath the pot and let these fill with water – but this can lead to root rot and a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Put sand in the saucers instead.

Water Early or Late in the Day

Watering in the peak of a summer’s day can cause plants to burn as the water heats up from the sun. Also, mildew can form as the sun heats the damp water. So, get out there first thing in the morning and water your fruit trees, or last thing in the day. On very hot days you should water both morning and night.

Feed Your Plants

Plants are like humans – they need a variety of nutrients in order to thrive. Make sure to add a soluble fertiliser to your fruit plants. Try some with added seaweed to maximise the benefit. Water mixed with potash around the base of your fruit trees can improve the flavour of the fruit and the juiciness of the yield. This is especially the case for citrus, bananas and lychee plants. The added potassium in the potash is also great for controlling certain plant diseases and can help the overall health of the plant.

Build up a Sweat in the Morning

Do the majority of your hard work in the morning hours before it gets too hot and uncomfortable. Aim to weed, prune, plant and mow between 7 to 11 in the morning prior to the peak of the day. That way you can head inside to the air con to rest and recuperate as the day reaches its zenith and the mercury rises.

To Conclude

Keep your fruit plants well watered to keep them healthy during summer and consider an automated irrigation system to save you time and effort. If you have citrus or other fruit plants in pots be mindful that they can overheat and take steps to avoid this. Water your plants either early or late in the day or both on the summer scorchers. Use a good fertiliser with seaweed added and consider mixing water with potash for your fruit trees. Finally, do the hard yakka in the morning so you’re not huffing and puffing during the peak of the day.