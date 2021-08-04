Even as adults, we all need to unwind with our friends and do something that brings us true happiness and relaxation. One type of get-together that most of us won’t grow out of is a sleepover.

After all, this is a great way to catch up on our lives, have some much-needed fun, and be who we truly are. But as adults, we may have forgotten exactly what you should do at a sleepover. To live up to the potential that the night has in store, here are a few fun ideas for your next sleepover!

Set the mood by taking something that may put you at ease

Whenever we get together, there may be things like alcohol at play. However, there are other ways to feel more relaxed and unwind once the sleepover commences. One such suggestion is cannabidiol (CBD). Cannabidiol is a cannabinoid found within hemp that’s said to deliver similar benefits to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, unlike THC, CBD products do not produce a psychoactive high. This may make it an alternative for those who don’t like cannabis.

CBD doesn’t have enough research yet to back up its purported relaxing effects, so it’s important to talk to your doctor about potential risks, side effects, and medication interactions before taking CBD for yourself. Additionally, you should only purchase the best CBD oil on the market. But what does this mean? When shopping for CBD oil (or tinctures), pay attention to:

Flavor: The best CBD oil will offer a host of flavors like mint, citrus, vanilla, or berry to cover up the naturally earthy taste that the hemp plant has.

Potency: Even though CBD is believed to be relatively harmless, it’s best to go for a lower dose when you’re a beginner. You should also pay attention to terms like “full-spectrum” and “CBD isolate”. Full-spectrum CBD containers terpenes and other compounds that are said to build upon each other and produce the entourage effect. Meanwhile, isolate contains only CBD.

Purity: You should only purchase products that use organic hemp and contain no contaminants like pesticides or heavy metals. Most high-quality brands will offer third-party lab results to show you what’s inside your oil. When shopping, you should also only look to established CBD brands like Charlotte’s Web, Medterra, NuLeaf Naturals.

No matter where you buy from, pay attention to the reviews, look for the right product for your needs, and make sure you’re buying from a responsible company.

Do each other’s nails under a magnificent pillow and blanket fort

If there’s one thing you’re never too old for, it’s building a fort. With plenty of sturdy pillows and blankets, some innovation, and a lot of laughter, you can create an awesome fort that you can sit in as you talk about life and consume your favorite media. However, you aren’t limited to just one type of activity in a fort.

One great idea is to turn your fort into your own personal salon. If you already have all of the materials for a manicure (UV lamp, polish for base coats and top coats, acetone, cuticle pushers and cuticle oil, etc.), you can easily make your fort a safe place to get your nails done. Even better, you can look for products like at home gel nails that make it simple to get the perfect look with stick-on gel nails. No matter what your idea of a fun evening is (whether that’s a gel manicure, a full-on nail salon in your living room, or face masks and other materials), you’re sure to find something you both will love.

Make your favorite snacks and park yourself in front of the TV

A sleepover isn’t complete without a TV and some junk food. Before your sleepover rolls around, come up with a snack list of some of your favorite snacks and dessert ideas that you can prepare before your friend comes over. Then, pull out your snacks, put on your favorite TV show or movie, and let the night run its course!

Sleepovers are a great way to reconnect with friends, have some good old-fashioned fun, and engage in some much-needed relaxation. However, finding the right things do can be difficult. If you’re preparing for a sleepover with a friend or friends, you can use the guide above to plan out the perfect night!