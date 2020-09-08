Fundamental Fixer Upper Renovations You Need To Consider

If you have recently purchased a fixer-upper to transform into your dream home, you might be keen to embark on some renovations. Rather than go into your new pad armed with a head full of ideas, you need a more coherent plan. Without some sort of plan and budget, you can end up overspending, running out of money, or having to cut corners resulting in a poor finish. Fixer-uppers can range from those homes that are virtually derelict and haven’t been lived in for twenty years to those that are simply old fashioned and need some TLC. Take a look at these fixer-upper fundamentals that you need to consider to maximize the value and look of your dream pad.

Make It Watertight

Before you can do any of the fun decor renovations, you need to ensure that your new home is watertight. Many fixer-uppers have fallen into disrepair. This means that you need to look up to the roof and get it watertight straight away. If you don’t do this urgently, you could find that joists become damp and the structural integrity of your home could become costly to repair. Replace the dodgy looking slipped roof tiles or, if needed, replace the entire roof. This should be factored into your renovation budget.

The same goes for your windows and lower brickwork on the exterior of your home. Ensure that you have a damp course to prevent rising damp and check your window frames to ensure know drafts are entering your humble abode. Without replacing glazing, you could be spending a small fortune on heating bills.

DIY

To save some cash, why not have a go at some smaller jobs yourself? There are a whole host of vlogs and blogs online that detail step by step guides to help you install a kitchen, fix a leaky tap, or lay some laminate flooring. Ensure that you head to a site like www.mektronics.com.au and purchase some reputable tools that will help you complete any DIY jobs to a high standard. Completing some jobs yourself will save you money allowing you to splash out elsewhere in your renovations. You’ll also feel a sense of pride knowing that you have had a practical input to the renovations of your new home.

Decor

Forget about checking out the covers of the latest interiors magazines such as those described at https://www.picturestore.com.au/ and going for a decor style that is in fashion. Many of these looks go out of fashion very quickly. You are more likely to enjoy your new pad if you go for a decor that you adore rather than what is on-trend. If you love retro 1960s bold prints, go for the bold feature walls and finish off your rooms with some mid-century vintage furniture. If you want the minimalist modern look, crisp white furnishings and textures will be more your style.

You can create the home where you grow old if you purchase the worst house on the best street to do up and renovate. Follow this guide and you can renovate your fixer-upper to create your ultimate dream home.