Future-Proofing: Innovative Home Protection Ideas

Imagine if leaving your door unlocked was actually more of the norm than a forgetful thing to do. Imagine being able to leave your doors open, so the cool breeze that accompanies the late spring and early summer in Australia can ventilate your home, and better yet, significantly reduce your electric bill. This might have been possible a few decades ago, but doing any of the above today would definitely result in being burgled.

While the times have changed and we have to be increasingly security conscious, homeowners do not have to forgo the comforts of living in a secure place. Home security in the last few years has leveraged technology to create new ways to prevent and halt break-ins. From CCTV installation to smart homes, technology has made it possible to live comfortably and safely.

Let’s take a closer look at some innovative ways to protect your home this year.

Install Cameras

One of the best ways to protect your home is to install cameras as a surveillance method. CCTV cameras, especially, can store footage remotely or allow you to watch the footage in real time. Many systems come with two cameras, and while installing the system might be expensive, thwarting would-be criminals and just keeping an eye on the area can prevent break-ins before they happen.

Install Solid Doors

If possible, homeowners should install solid doors in place of sliding glass doors, which are vulnerable to being broken into. If you cannot replace sliding glass doors with a wooden one, consider placing a block at the bottom of the door to prevent trespassers from entering. Also, look for solid doors as opposed to windowed exterior doors as well.

Install A Security Door

Security doors are steel doors that are installed over your normal door, and they allow homeowners to keep the door open while letting in the breeze. They are a safe way to make sure no one can enter the home, and during the summer months, they can help reduce air conditioning costs. Today’s door designs are a far cry from the ones that resemble prison doors. Homeowners can find an array of designs to match their home’s exterior.

Motion Lights

Motion lights can be one of the best deterrents against crime simply because bright lights place a spotlight on anyone lurking near the doors, windows and entryways. Motion lights are a great way to save on energy costs as well because they only go on when motion is sensed in and around the area. These lights are great for those who come at night because it gives you a few moments to get from your car to your home safely.

Smart Home

Technology has made it possible for homeowners to install security systems that can be controlled remotely from a computer. These systems allow homeowners to create a system that integrates controlling the locks on the door, lighting, and other security measures in the home. Some of these smart technologies can be controlled from a device as small as your smartphone.

Watch What You Post Online

As stated previously, the tech age has well and truly arrived, and the internet has become such a popular media to use that we can become overly comfortable. To avoid robberies, do not advertise your personal belongings online. Do not post pictures of your home or high-value items in your home because every time you post anything online it is out there in cyberspace forever. In the real world, people are limited to information by geography, but the online world gives access to everyone with a device and an internet connection.

Innovation In Security

Homeowners looking for ways to secure their home have a number of options. Security systems come in all ranges, from the simple alarm that alerts a third party of a break-in to the full gambit of protections including security cameras. With the newer systems and technologies, it is possible to attain that idyllic existence without sacrificing home security and safety.