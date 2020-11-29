Get reliable and trusted maps for this 4wding weekend

Imagine traveling to a new country and getting lost at a route you know nothing about, bummer, right? Or visiting a beautiful place with so much history that all you want to do is know anything and everything about it. That’s where The Chart & Map Shop comes in handy.

The Chart & Map Shop is an online retail store in Fremantle’s heart; it has been operating for years and is a city landmark. The vast rambling store is filled to the brim with a jumble of maps & guide books, knick-knacks & gadgets, books, and loads more, all aimed at the tourists and the travelers. If you ever get lost in Fremantle, you know where you’ll find assistance, or if you want to know a little more about the place, the staff is helpful and will provide you with the required information.

The online store of Chart and Map Shop is no less. It has a massive range of charts, maps, and travel accessories from globes to book to gifts and gadgets; you name it, they have it.

They have been making maps for over the years and now have coverage even in the most remote areas. They have been exploring Australia for years to craft reliable navigation solutions that empower off-road explorers. The chart and map shop also stock the full range of Hema off road maps, guides, atlases and accessories, as well as the Hema Navigators. They have been serving people in Australia with navigation and mapping for over 30 years which has made Hema maps a trusted name when it comes to navigation and mapping in Australia, especially for 4wd, car, or caravan.

As listed on The Chart and Map shop’s website, the team consists of ten professionals- Dani, together with her brother Chris, leads the team at The Chart & Map Shop. Caitlin is in charge of the commercial shipping side of the business. She is responsible for fielding queries and providing ships with all the charts and publications they require. Sally is the meticulously neat chart corrector responsible for keeping a vast range of nautical charts up to date, followed by Marilyn, Lucie, Eloise, and Pally. Peter and Lynn are the two retired members of the team. The couple found their dream job late in life and have enjoyed every minute at The Chart & Map Shop and, as of now, enjoying their well-earned retirement.

The website consists of all the travel-related products clearing listed under each of their relevant categories to have a hassle-free experience.

Most of the products are sent via Australia Post’s premium eParcel service for all shipments. You will be provided with a tracking number so you can see where your parcel is whenever you like. If you happen to be a travel enthusiast and spend over $75 on your travel goodies, the delivery would be free for you as a small token of appreciation!

The returns policy for orders placed on the website is that products must be returned within 14 days from purchase and in a saleable condition. For any further information, please visit the official website.

If items you receive are faulty or damaged, or Australia Post has backed over it in the truck, you are welcome to return it for exchange or a full refund (including freight).

If you have any queries regarding any of this, please don’t hesitate to contact at +6189335866 to discuss it.

For the best shopping and traveling experience, visit The Chart and Map shop now. Thank you for reading, and happy traveling!