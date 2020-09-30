Getting Creative With Storage When You Haven’t Got Much Space

Storage can be the bane of any homeowner’s life, especially when it feels like you have a million more things than you have places to safely store them. Having items and achievements out on display is a great way to keep treasured belongings in sight. However, if you don’t manage your displays they can quickly become cluttered or dusty over time, taking away from the overall presentation. If you have found you are surrounded by ‘things’ and are struggling to find places to store them, we’ve got some creative storage ideas for every room.

In the Kitchen

The kitchen, often the heart of the home and the point of entertaining when you have guests round. It’s a room filled with tools and appliances, that can quickly become overwhelmed. You can often find that you don’t have enough drawers, cupboards aren’t as deep as you need them and things get lost in the shuffle. Consider investing in drawer sorters, these can be a tray design (often intended for cutlery) that can be slotted into drawers. Alternatively, sets that provide movable ‘walls’ for your drawers, allowing you to make storage slots in the size most practical for your items.

There are sometimes gaps between fitted or free-standing appliances and cupboards that can be utilised, either for a skinny spice rack or a bespoke wine rack, on wheels for easy access. Perfect for those looking for how to store homemade wine safely and away from direct sunlight.

In the Kids/Guest Room

We’ve chosen the guest room over the bedroom because the bedroom so often has its own suite of storage that can be utilised (wardrobes, bedside tables and under bed storage). The guest room is a bit different because unless you are welcoming in overnight guests more than once a week, it’s a room that will not be properly used. Rather than pop in a single or double bed and call it done, consider investing in a murphy bed/desk solution. This ensures the room can be used as an office or craft centre (or any other activity performed at a desk) but in a pinch can quickly and easily be transformed into a bedroom without having to move anything off the desk!

The best thing about the murphy bed/desk solutions as they often include a huge amount of storage in the design, turning what would normally be a plain, useless wall, into a centre of storage without monopolising room and floor space. This can also be a practical solution for small kids rooms and can help provide your kids with space to play, work, learn and sleep.

On The Stairs

Do you have a fairly plain looking staircase, maybe the wall has a row of family pictures accompanying you as you climb the steps or you have some understairs space that isn’t being used? Building storage into the walls that surround your staircase can be a great way to make use of a tall open space and provide more room for presentation.

Your stairs and staircase are often overlooked as being something that has multiple uses and understandably, they usually just provide a walkway from the ground floor to upper floors. More and more people are getting creative with their staircases, preferring to use open plan staircases that provide greater space for storage options or building into the surrounding walls.

Making Use of the Space

The best way to get creative with your storage is to work with the space you have, rather than trying to expand a fixed area. Think 3-dimensionally, using under shelves to add hooks and hangers for cups and utensils, consider shelving that runs along the area close to the ceiling – enough space to fill with books and small trinkets but doesn’t close the room in.

By utilising your space creatively, you avoid clutter and ensure your home looks tidy and presentable without the stress of pushing mess under sofas and chairs. Take a look at your home from another angle today and consider the hidden opportunities you have yet to uncover!