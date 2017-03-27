Getting your house professionally cleaned? Have you found out if it is a deep clean or a regular cleaning?

Share this: Twitter

Most of us pay special attention to hygiene and cleanliness in and around the house. Nevertheless, there are certain areas that remain uncleaned and dirt gets collected in these areas. Most of the time, the reason behind this is that these areas are usually difficult to access, and in turn, difficult to clean.

For this reason, apart from regularly cleaning, dusting, and vacuuming your home, one should get a periodic professional cleaning done of their home. Professional cleaning services also come in handy when you are moving out of a rental property. If you live in Melbourne, you must be aware that end of lease cleaning in Melbourne is legally mandatory.

A professional cleaning company would usually present you with two options, regular cleaning and deep cleaning. The price tag attached to these service will differ dramatically, so it is best to know what they include and which one you need.

Difference between regular cleaning and deep cleaning

Regular cleaning

Regular cleaning refers to the general cleaning process that occurs regularly in a home. While most families prefer doing this on their own, getting professionals for a regular cleanup is ideal for those who don’t have the time to do it themselves. Depending upon your need, you can have the company come and clean up your place any number of times you want, as often as you want. This kind of service includes:

Vacuuming the carpet and floor.

Rub down of cabinets, tables, and kitchen appliances.

Deodorization and cleaning of bathrooms and kitchens.

Dusting fans, appliances, and furniture.

Deep cleaning

Deep cleaning is a more involving process as it revolves around paying attention to the most minute details. It involves disinfecting and a complete dirt removal from your home. Every corner and crevice of the house is thoroughly cleaned using non-toxic cleaning products. Unlike a regular cleanup, this process consumes a lot of time, and depending upon your property, might even last up to a few days of multiple sessions.

A deep clean is ideal for end of tenancy cleaning, or right before you are hosting an event at your place. It is always advisable to give the house a complete deep clean before a newborn baby arrives. Apart from these scenarios, giving your house a deep clean every three to six months goes a long way in maintaining hygiene standards at your home.

Deep cleaning includes:

Complete descaling, deodorizing and disinfection of sinks, showers, taps, tiles and mirrors inside the bathroom.

Dusting, mopping and disinfection of curtains, carpets, furniture, woodwork, windows, pretty much everything around the house.

Complete disinfection of the house including corners and crevices in the walls.

Most companies use non-toxic chemical cleaning products while doing everything mentioned above.

Conclusion

Professional cleaning is ideal for you if you do not want to take the stress of giving your house a rubdown yourself, and cannot invest the time it requires. The two types of cleaning have distinct purposes and one should keep them in mind before splurging on the “best” (most expensive) package you can find. Additionally, in both the cases some level of planning is required. For instance, if you want a regular cleanup every other day, you need to plan ahead and make sure you don’t schedule is sometime when you aren’t home. Similarly, a deep cleaning requires a lot of time and needs to planned and prepared for well in advance.

It is also important to always make sure you work with a reliable company. When you hire a professional cleaning service to clean your home, it means you are letting strangers in your home. To ensure the safety of your family, as well as high quality of service, do a lot of research before you decide on the company.

If you have any similar tips to share with us and the other readers, feel free to do so in the comments!