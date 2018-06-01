ghd range of stylers, hair dryers and curling tongs 2018

In 2001, ghd revolutionized the way women styled their hair with the launch of its first styler – a professional tool designed for salon use that could also be easily used at home. ghd has continued to be a leader and innovator in hair styling with its wide range of professional stylers, hair dryers, hair products and hair brushes.

Transform your every day with the gold standard in hair styling tools, the new and improved ghd Gold® Styler. Proven to give you smoother, sleeker results whilst protecting the health of your hair.

Featuring innovative dual-zone technology for premium performance, an improved heat-up time of only 25 seconds, a modernised design for smooth, snag-free styling and automatic sleep mode for peace of mind.

Hair Straighteners ghd Platinum® White Styler gives you ultimate results without compromising the health of your hair. With ghd's revolutionary tri-zone® technology the ghd platinum® white styler uses safer-for-hair heat to help make your hair healthier, stronger* and shinier as you style. The heat is delivered evenly and constantly using ghd's patented tri-zone® technology. Six intelligent sensors, three in each plate, deliver the optimum heat for styling. Styling with ghd platinum® is proven to be kinder to your hair colour as well as reducing hair breakage by over 50% and increasing shine by 20%.

ghd IV styler is favoured for creating sleek and smooth everyday styles with enhanced shine. This original hair hero uses ceramic heat technology to style at the optimum styling temperature, for perfect results every time. A rounded barrel and floating plates makes this original ghd styler glide easily through hair, creating beautiful styles that will be the envy of your friends. Plus, with automatic sleep mode and universal voltage you’ll have peace of mind to create great results at home or abroad.

Achieve sleek and smooth everyday style with the featuring slimline 1/2 inch plates, making it the perfect choice for styling short hair, tight curls and fringes. Containing advanced ceramic heat technology for even heat distribution at the optimum hair styling temperature of 185°C, the mini styler has the quality you would expect from ghd. This includes a slender contoured body for ease of styling, shimmering golden accents and smooth floating plates allowing the styler to effortlessly glide through your hair. The narrow plates allow you to style short hairstyles quickly and easily, so you can create curls, waves, flicks or simple straight.

ghd Platinum® Nocturne Styler Gift Set. Delivering 50% less breakage your hair stays stronger and heathier, giving you the freedom to create limitless styles. This limited edition nocturne collection platinum styler comes complete with deep purple precision milled plates and the signature wishbone hinge, for greater control while styling. The smooth plates and wishbone hinge make straightening on all hair types quick and easy, while the contoured edges help to create the perfect curls and waves. Each limited edition gift set comes complete with a matching nocturne collection heat-resistant bag to ensure safe storage, and two limited edition OPI nail polishes in a snowy, shimmering white and a deep, dark purple.

Hair Curling Tongs

Take the hard work out of styling with the, formally known as the ghd V gold max styler and featuring broad 2 inch (50.8mm) plates for easier and quicker styling on long, curly or thicker hair types. The ghd max styler comes complete with advanced ceramic heat technology, ensuring a consistent and even optimum styling temperature of 185°ﹾC throughout your style. Smooth, golden floating plates deliver snag-free styling and shine, while the wider plates enable you to style larger sections of hair with ease, perfect for taming frizz in naturally curly hair and great for longer hair types, when creating waves, curls or a simple straight.

The new range of tongs & wands from ghd feature ghd’s tri-zone™ technology for healthier-looking curls that stay locked-in all day and night. Each ghd curve® tong contains patented tri-zone® breakthrough ceramic technology that guarantees the right curling temperature of 185°C. This is maintained with six quick-thinking sensors in the tri-zone™ barrel that ensures the optimum temperature is delivered constantly and evenly all along the barrel of the tong; delivering lasting curls that are formed fast and stay locked-in, while respecting the health of your hair.

The ghd Curve® Classic Curl Tong has a 26mm medium barrel with spring activated ergonomic lever to create consistent curls for a classic style and volume, even on shorter hair. The protective cool tip provides you with a safe place to hold the hair in place while you curl, and the built-in safety stand allows you to place the tong down securely during styling.

Hair Dryers Air® Hair Dryer has a 2,100W motor that makes it much more powerful than a normal hairdryer, while the body itself is shaped to give you a faster blow-dry. The ghd air® doesn't just dry your hair, it uses advanced ionic technology to lock in moisture for softer, shinier results that last for longer, with far less frizzing. Variable power and temperature controls, plus a styling nozzle, allow you to tailor your blow-dry to your hair type, while a cool shot button helps you set your style in place with a blast of cold air. The ghd air® is also a breeze to use thanks to an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold for both left and right-handed users, and a 3m long power cable that gives total flexibility as you dry.

Hair Crimpers ghd Contour™ Professional Crimper. Featuring advanced ceramic heat technology and multi-dimensional plates, with ghd contour™ you can add depth and bold texture to any look, to instantly enhance shape and volume. Suitable for all hair types the ghd contour™ professional crimper uses the optimum styling temperature of 185°C creating impactful looks, that last.

Be blown away with the, when you discover salon quality results delivered 2x faster. Now available with shimmering gold accents this professional hair dryer has both style and substance. Featuring a powerful professional-strength motor and advanced ionic technology, ghd air® delivers exceptionally fast drying and styling, while helping to reduce frizz. The concentrator nozzle directs air flow for precision styling or simply direct to the roots for added volume, then fix in place with the cool shot button. An ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold for both left and right-handed users and a 3m long power cable means you can style anywhere. The ghd air® saharan gold hair dryer is compatible for use with the ghd air® diffuser, perfect for creating beautiful, big, bouncy curls.

