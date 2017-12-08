Gift Ideas for Men Christmas 2017

There was a time when men were impossible to buy for, but with the growth of online shopping and many more specialty stores now catering to men of all ages and from all walks of life, those days are over and we’re now spoiled for choice. This year, we’ve only been able to feature a small sample of what is available for men online, but we’ve tried to represent every man and every type of gift category in our 2017 Christmas Gift Guide for Men.

From the traditional socks and undies, to designer menswear, tech devices and gadgets, our 2017 Christmas Gift Guide for Men has lots of gift suggestions from many different online stores.

Please note: all prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer.

Farfetch have selected must-have designs for every modern man’s wardrobe in their eclectic edit of ‘Most Wanted’ clothes and accessories. Expect a diverse mix of luxe brands as well as emerging labels. Find those punchy prints and embellishments as well as the most-wanted timeless classics. Farfetch express ship to over 190 countries worldwide, including Australia and New Zealand.



SSENSE Established in 2003 and headquartered in the vibrant city of Montreal (QC), SSENSE is a pioneering international fashion platform known for its exclusive original content and a curated selection of over 400 fashion and luxury brands for men and women. SSENSE boasts a selection of carefully curated runway and high-street fashions from designers such as Saint Laurent, Gucci, Prada, Acne Studios, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Lanvin, Alexander Wang, Off-White, Yeezy and more. SSENSE guarantees the authenticity of every product we stock. Certain items may also include the designer’s own proof of authenticity, such as an authenticity card, dust bag, etc. SSENSE is currently having a massive sale with up to 60% Off Designer Clothing & Accessories!





Van Heusen is the number-one selling business shirt brand in department stores across Australia, offering the largest range of collar and sleeve length combinations in the Australasian market. Their range includes men’s suits, shirts, casual wear, and accessories. Offering 30-day full returns and free shipping for Australian orders over $100.



Bonds has been helping Aussies be at their comfiest best every day for over 98 years. It’s a brand that designs to bring imagination and colour to the things that make up Aussies’ daily lives. Light it up this Christmas with gifts guaranteed to make them merry! Whether it’s comfy undies or snazzy socks, get gifts for him all wrapped up!





The Bonds Outlet Online Store is a destination for Australia’s favourite brands at exceptional prices. Home to the most comfortable undies, bras, socks, hosiery and casual clothing from Bonds, Berlei, Jockey, Voodoo, Razzamatazz, Rio and Explorer, expect to see great products for the whole family.





Sportscraft, founded in 1914, is one of Australia’s most trusted fashion and lifestyle brands renowned for outstanding quality and consistent fit. Get free delivery Australia wide on orders over $200.



SABA has had a powerful influence on the Australian fashion scene since 1965. SABA’s collection features a range of key modern pieces for men and women. This includes denim, tailoring, shirting, dresses, accessories and more.





THE ICONIC has fast become Australia and New Zealand’s leading and premier destination for fashion and footwear. Showcasing global trends through an Australian lens, we source the best that Australian fashion has to offer, as well as international designers.



Winc (formerly Staples) is a company that exists to inspire with new and better ways to get things done, allow people to create, play, learn and do more. Winc has a wide product range tailored to you, from office essentials to technology and workspace solutions.





Clinique is one of the world’s leading brands of prestige skin care, makeup and fragrance products. Make him happy this Christmas with Clinique’s Men’s Shave & Skin Essentials. Spend $150 or more at Clinique.com.au and receive a Free Holiday Tote use code: SILVER at checkout.



Fossil sells vintage-inspired watches, bags, and jewellery for women and men. Fossil is an american lifestyle brand ingrained in authenticity and a distinctive Vintage-inspired design aesthetic, now available in Australia.





The Australian Geographic Shop offers a wide selection of educational and entertaining science and nature-based games and toys, a high-quality range of telescopes for exploring the magnificent night skies, weather station’s and binoculars, as well as all the essentials for your next adventure whether it’s in Australia or abroad.



As one of the original brands in travel, Samsonite has continued to leverage its craftsmanship and heritage as an innovator for the past 100 years, to create stylish and high quality solutions for the world traveller. Today, Samsonite continues to lead the market with innovative, high quality and stylish designs in an expanding array of product categories, from luggage, business bags and backpacks to ladies bags and travel accessories.





Pottery Barn is one of the world’s most recognised home furnishing brands, offering a premium range of exclusively designed furniture, decor and gifts. It is the premier destination for decorating, entertaining and gifting, offering free specialist services to help with everything from planning your home’s interior to selecting the perfect present.



Identity Direct (part of the OzSale group) is a world-leading supplier of personalised gifts, school supplies and labels since 1992. We design and create personalised gifts for Kids, Mums and Dads who want something special! The most thoughtful gifts are personalised. Whether for Birthdays, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, New Baby, Weddings, Christmas or any other of life’s special occasions we are your source and inspiration for everyone’s perfect gift.





Swarovski has grown to be the world’s leading producer of precision-cut crystal for fashion, jewellery and more recently lighting, architecture and interiors. The magical world of Swarovski crystal is constantly evolving, with new products launched regularly throughout the year.



Michael Hill exist to craft distinct and appealing jewellery, and it’s been that way since our founding in 1979. We think about the customer and the reasons behind their purchase – designing timeless pieces that bring out the best in our customers. For over 30 years we’ve shared our vision locally and globally with customers in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.





Bockers & Pony have been delivering the most lavish gifts and hampers all across Australia for over 10 years. Bockers & Pony has designed a unique and luxurious range of Christmas Hampers for Him and we streamline the ordering process and ensure that your Christmas Gifts are perfectly presented and delivered on time with same day delivery in both Melbourne and Sydney and next day delivery Australia Wide.



Shaver Shop is a proudly owned and operated Australian retailer that has built up a trusted & respected brand through a simple philosophy involving good old hard work and customer service. There are 81 Shaver Shop stores located across: Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania.





Yellow Octopus sells the world’s coolest gifts, gadgets and toys. We scour the globe and search high and low for products that are cool, inspirational, quirky, bizarre and downright fun! Yellow Octopus has the very latest cool gifts, gadgets and toys for all occasions! Unique gift ideas for Christmas, Birthdays, Father’s Day and more!



Vision Direct is Australia’s largest online designer eyewear store offering the best online prices for the world’s top brands like Ray-Ban, Maui Jim, Tom Ford, Bvlgari, Spy, Gucci and many more. Unbeatable prices on authentic designer eyewear, prescription lens services on all frames, and over 100,000 models available, has made VisionDirect Australia’s preferred online eyewear retailer since 2006.



