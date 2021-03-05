Give Your Garden the Luxe Touch

Are you tired of having a perfectly nice, but not particularly special garden? It’s time to upgrade your garden space to give it a touch of luxe. Sound good? Read on for our top tips on turning your garden luxe.

Operation Ivy

Ivy is a wonderful plant that can transform lacklustre garden walls, fences and trellises by covering them in a blanket of lush green. Grow ivy anywhere you want to cover up building work and add a luxe touch and your garden will be looking amazing in no time art all. If ivy isn’t your thing, there’s a whole host of different creeper plants that you can use instead. Visit your local garden centre and see what appeals to you.

Upgrade your paths

If your garden is filled with paths, including driveways, plain old concrete with no detail can look boring. Upgrade by using exposed aggregate concrete to create a modern, detailed driveway or path instead. How much does exposed aggregate cost? Less than you might think, but it can make your garden space look 1 million times more luxe.

And your patio

If your patio is like everyone else’s – gey boring and a bit unloved, an easy way to up the luxuriousness of your garden is by replacing it with bold, patterned Morrocan mosaic tiles. These tiles are striking, add a touch of high design and look amazing in pretty much any garden space, bringing a touch of exotic wherever they’re placed.

Improve your patio furniture

If your patio furniture is nothing to write home about, you’re going to want to change that because luxurious garden spaces are all about the comfy, stylish furniture., If your furniture is plastic, recycle it and start again because that stuff is the exact opposite of luxe. If it’s made from either wood or metal, you can simply upcycle it by applying a fresh coat of paint. Bronze, gold and silver spraypaints look particularly luxe, especially when applied to metal garden furniture, and pastel colours can really work wonders for wooden pieces. Oh, and don’t forget the cushions – reupholster them with some expensive geometric fabric and they’ll look divine.

Perfect planters

Concrete planters are really in right now and you can use them to achieve an effortlessly modern-luxe look. Buy as many plain concrete planters as you desire and paint a ring of bronze or gold, maybe even rose gold around the top of each pot. Ensure pots are all different sizes and arrange them as artistically as you can, it will look fabulous.

Natural stone, naturally

Natural stone is solid, durable and stylish. It isn’t the cheapest thing to have in your garden, but it is one of the things most able to bring the luxe factor, so whether you use it to create benches, bring it to the garden in the form of a sculpture or have a few natural stone planters dotted around the palace, be sure to incorporate it somewhere in your garden space.

Have fun with a fire pit

Fire pits ate a fantastic addition to any garden as they offer an excellent focal point, help to keep you and your guests warm when it gets chilly out, so you can keep the party going, and they look amazing. Firebowls are particularly luxe, as are fire tables, but you know your style better than anyone, so choose the fire pit that suits you most and you can bet it will up the glam factor at least 10 percent.

Layers of lighting

Once a really easy way to make your garden more luxe is to fill it with lots of different kinds of light. Wrap fairy lights around trees, string lanterns along fences and walls, place candles in lanterns on your patio and tables, line paths with solar lights, and… well you get the idea. The more lights the better the ambience and the more glam your garden gatherings will be.

Water, water, everywhere

From Zen fountains to koi carp ponds, there is no denying that having a body of water in your garden is a great way to up the luxe factor and help you to relax in your outdoor space. Be sure to include a little water somewhere in the space.

Mature trees

Mature trees are tall, majestic and beautiful. They can also help to shield your garden space from the prying eyes of neighbours, so it’s never a bad idea to plant them. Mature trees do cost a little more to buy, but they do look much more impressive and you pretty much won’t have to do anything other than the occasional pruning session with them, unlike smaller trees which often require a little more care to thrive. Once your trees are planted, consider placing benches underneath them or hanging egg swings from them for a fun design touch that will also provide you with comfort and shade when you’re out enjoying the garden.

Bamboo

On the subject of privacy, bamboo can be a great addition to any garden. Not only does it look amazing in a totally natural, Zen garden kind of way,m but it can be planted in ‘screens’ to help you maintain your privacy, and allow you to zine of your garden into various sections for relaxing, cooking, playing games, etc.

All the flowers

Flowers naturally look expensive, even when they are not, so if you’re serious about adding a touch of luxe yo your garden, you need to get serious about planting as many flowers with as many different colours, shapes and smells as possible When your garden smells amazing and it’s bursting with colourful flower life, it will appear expensive despite the fact the seeds may have only cost you a few dollars and a little planting time.

A beautiful gate

A stunning cast iron gate will scream class and sophistication, so ensure that your garden has one if you want to keep it luxe.

Giving your garden the luxe touch will take time, effort and money, but it will be so worth it when you have the best outdoor space on the street, and more importantly, a beautiful oasis for your to enjoy.