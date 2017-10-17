Global performance apparel brand BLK to focus on Gender Equality in Sport

Global performance apparel brand BLK Sport has announced 50 per cent of all sponsorship will go to women’s teams under a three-year strategy. BLK Sport CEO Tyron Brant said the Australian-based company was committed to promoting equality from the grassroots level right through to elite national teams.

“We have implemented a strategy to achieve an equal investment in both men’s and women’s sport by August 2020, and this will apply not only to our partnerships with elite sporting teams and grassroots clubs, but also across all ambassadors, products and marketing,” Mr Brant said.

“We felt it was important to document this enormous commitment to invest in women’s sport and we will be holding ourselves accountable to achieving that goal within three years, across all 15 countries where BLK trades.”

Spearheading the strategy in Australia, BLK (Beyond Limits Known) announced a partnership with the Lorna Jane Queensland Firebirds to manufacture the club’s playing dress, performance kit and supporter’s merchandise range until 2020.

BLK also becomes Netball Queensland’s preferred athletic apparel supplier and will produce ranges for its high-performance teams and competitions. The company also supplies kits to New Zealand and England’s national netball teams.

Mr Brant said the initiative would provide sustainable support for all levels of athletes across a wide range of sporting disciplines, among them netball, rugby union 7s, AFL, soccer, hockey and swimming.

“As an innovative sports brand, BLK is backing female athletes with cutting-edge apparel to give them the confidence they need to continue to push the boundaries of sporting performance,” Mr Brant said.

“BLK is proud to partner with outstanding elite women’s teams and also grassroots clubs and associations who are driving the growth and success of their respective sports and paving the way for the next generation of female players.”

BLK is Australia’s leading manufacturer of apparel for grassroots sporting franchises, supplying player kits to more than 10,000 teams worldwide.

“Women’s sport is becoming increasingly high profile but to ensure its future success support needs to be structured in a sustainable way,” Mr Brant said.