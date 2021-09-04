Goodnight World: How to Get the Best Night’s Sleep

Are you one of the many individuals that are struggling to get a good night’s sleep? If so, then you’re certainly not alone, with a reported 10-30% of adults dealing with chronic insomnia. In this article, we will highlight some of the ways that you can improve your sleep. Be patient, these changes won’t likely instantly work overnight, but over time they should get you back into an improved sleeping pattern.

The Causes of Bad Sleep

So, what are the causes of insomnia and sleep issues? Well, it turns out that there are many. Here is just a handful of the possible reasons why:

Financial stress;

Grief;

PTSD;

Work stress;

Relationship Issues;

Mental health disorders;

Noise pollution;

Bright lights;

Technological distractions.

The Effects of Bad Sleep

Sleeping poorly over a sustained period of time can have a negative impact on both our physical and mental wellbeing. For example, it can lead you to feel anxious, depressed, and stressed. A lack of sleep can also cause you to feel irritable and lose concentration during the day. This may cause issues for you in your professional life. Physically, you will likely have less energy, and you may experience headaches or migraines.

How to Improve Your Sleep

Now, let’s get into the essential part of our article – how to improve your sleep. Here are some of the main recommendations we have for improved sleep.

Follow a Set Bedtime

First, it is a great idea to get yourself into a sleep schedule so that your body follows a natural rhythm. This will take some time for your body to get used to; however, it’s a good idea to be patient and persevere. This means hitting the sack at the same time every evening and setting your alarm for the same time every morning. Top tip: no matter how much you find yourself struggling to sleep, avoid getting up and doing anything else. This will teach your body that it’s time to sleep.

Have A Chilled Evening Routine

Never check your work emails before bed, and also avoid doing work if you can. Of course, this won’t apply to night shift workers. This will help put you in a chilled state of mind. There are also other things that you can do to relax, such as reading, talking to friends, avoiding technology, and enjoying a candlelit bath. Just do whatever you find relaxing!

Make Your Bedroom Your Haven

You should regard your bedroom as your place of rest. This means ensuring that it’s as comfortable for you as it can be. This may include buying black-out curtains, a new bed, a specific type of mattress, lighting a specific scent, you name it. You should also try and make your bedroom as quiet as possible. Noise pollution can seriously negatively influence your sleep. We would recommend investing in some earplugs if you have no control over the noise.

Avoid Technology/ Blue Light

Blue light might negatively impact your circadian rhythm and make your brain believe that it’s still daytime. In turn, this can reduce melatonin, which is a hormone that can help you to sleep. Your mobile phone, laptop, and television can all give off this blue light. With this in mind, it’s a good idea to avoid all technology (if you can) for one hour or so before you sleep. If you can, you could take this to the next level and leave your technological items out of the bedroom.

Try CBD for Sleep

You could always try supplementing your sleep routine with an all-natural supplement, like CBD! Cannabidiol (or CBD) is a cannabinoid from the cannabis plant, and there are also other compounds in the plant-like terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. There are many different CBD products to choose from. For example, you could use CBD oil or spray, which you use sublingually (under the tongue). There’s also edible CBD which can align with a chilled evening routine. For example, you could make yourself a CBD infused cup of tea or consume CBD gummies as a sweet treat before bed. There’s also the option of inhaling CBD vape oil or using it topically on your skin. Finally, you could also choose to consume CBD capsules. This is a fuss-free method of CBD use, as you simply swallow the capsule whole with a glass of water.

Using CBD oil for sleep is a detailed area of CBD research. For example, one study that was published in 2012 compared 160 mg of CBD and placebo on sleep duration. The researchers concluded that CBD was able to help the study participants to fall asleep better, with the doses 40, 80, and 160 mg all having a positive impact on sleep.

Furthermore, research from 2019 discovered that cortisol levels decreased following the consumption of 300 or 600mg of CBD oil. Cortisol is a well-known stress hormone and can cause issues with sleep in people with insomnia. This study is promising, as it indicates that CBD could provide some sedative effects.

Overall, the research into CBD for sleep is extremely promising, although further research is needed so that an official dosage of CBD is established. Start your CBD journey with a low dose of the cannabinoid so that you can monitor what dose best impacts your sleep.

Final Thoughts

It is true that sleep is so vital for our health, and it’s only when we’re struggling to get enough of it that we truly appreciate it! We hope that our tips will help you to take control of your sleep schedule once more. In case you would like to try CBD, then make sure that you do your research into what product would suit your best. What’s more, do your research into what reputable companies are out there so that you make a safe and legitimate purchase. Check for good reviews and for third-party lab testing reports, as these will detail all of the ingredients and strengths in a product. If you find that you’re still having trouble sleeping after trying our tips, then it might be better to book an appointment with your doctor or a specialist.

Happy Sleeping!