Great Careers for Women Who Want to Make a Difference

Hypnotherapist

If you feel like you have a calling, you will need to look for a fulfilling career that makes you feel good about waking up every morning and going to work. There are just so many bad things that we cannot do anything about, but if we feel every day that we can help people overcome their difficulties and make the world a better place, our mindset will improve. No matter what skills and qualifications you already have, it is never too late to change your path and career, and choose a job that makes you feel proud and accomplished.

Those who have been through trauma or events that made them realize how important one’s well being and life balance is can help others close the door to the past and open up the one for new opportunities. We all have hidden experiences that can impact us every day of our lives. However, more often than not, our mind tries to bury the memories to make us forget. They are still there, and only a hypnotherapist can help people discover their hidden fears and the reason for their anxiety. Through your career, you will be able to help people break free from their past.

Fitness Coach

Another great career that will make you feel better about yourself every day, helping others is becoming a fitness coach. You can get to be around different people all the time, and there are plenty of things you can learn during your career. You can start by searching for fitness courses in your local area and finding out more about the opportunities in your wellness centers. If you would like to focus on rehabilitation fitness, you can also enroll in a special course to help individuals overcome their injuries and limitations.

Private Tutor

If you would like to make children’s or adults’ lives better, but don’t want to do it in a structured and bureaucratic environment, you can also become a private tutor. No matter if you are helping kids with their exam skills or are teaching a language that will improve adults’ career outlook, you will be able to help them with whatever they would like to achieve in life. A private tutor works with clients on an individual basis, and this means that you can build trust and a special relationship with your students finding the best way to make the most out of their skills and talent.

Nurse

One of the most obvious career choices for people who would like to help others is going into nursing. There is a huge demand for women in nursing and health care, due to the skills shortage and the aging population of the western world. You are guaranteed to have a secure job and great career progression, not to mention that you can potentially improve, or even save lives on a daily basis.

Dietician

Having an unhealthy diet doesn’t only lead to weight gain, but also long term illnesses and health conditions that will impact one’s life. No matter if you are helping your clients lose weight, or are improving their knowledge about food and nutrition, you will potentially change their lives. You will have to learn exactly what dieticians do to balance their patients’ diet and tailor it to their personal needs. As you will work with them individually, delivering health education, you can influence their future and help them understand their body’s needs better.

Emergency Dispatcher

In case you prefer to have a hands-on approach to helping, or you would like to deal with immediate issues, you can work as an emergency dispatcher. You will need to have advanced people and communication skills, and speaking a second language is always a benefit. You should show empathy toward the people calling and put yourself in their shoes. Going home after your shift, knowing that you have helped people is the best feeling ever.

Child Welfare Officer

No matter if you had first hand experience of childhood trauma or you have just seen kids struggle with growing up and family issues, you will be able to help. As a welfare officer in families services, you will be in charge of determining what is in the young person’s best interest, and that is a huge – but rewarding – responsibility.

There are plenty of careers that are based on our human need of connecting with others and helping them. Find out about your true calling, embark on a journey of soul searching, until you find a job that makes your life more meaningful.