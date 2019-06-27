Great Foot Care for Everyone with Moving Forward Podiatry

Everyone can feel the benefit of the excellent services from Moving Forward Podiatry that really contribute to the quality of life. Receiving the correct treatment for the muscle strains and torn ligaments of sports injuries can assist in reaching recovery targets much faster. Identifying weak biomechanics can successfully reduce the pain that regularly occurs in the feet during the most ordinary challenges of everyday activities. Podiatry is invaluable for maintaining general good health throughout our lives. It can bring to light unseen conditions such as diabetes or the risk of strokes and help alleviate the discomfort of arthritis. And as an experienced children’s podiatrist Moving Forward Podiatry can offer a range of simple procedures to prevent many troublesome conditions continuing into adulthood.

Who are they?

Moving Forward Podiatry are dedicated to providing effective lower limb and foot care to people from all walks of life. The company was founded on this principle in 2017 by Matthew Christie, a podiatrist with many years of experience working in fast-paced environments such as the Royal Flying Doctors, Victoria’s Aboriginal Health Service and the UK’s NHS.

Services

They offer effective solutions for a wide range of conditions and when appropriate, will ensure referral access to further specialized treatments. It’s important to consult a kids podiatrist as soon as a problem becomes apparent. As children are still growing, successful results can often be achieved through simple procedures. Mild to moderate conditions such as a C-shaped foot or a mild club foot (talipes deformity) can usually be remedied through regular stretching exercises. Flat feet are common in toddlers and simply require customised shoe insoles to regain foot arches with a natural shape.

Adult foot pain often arises from standing too long during working hours. Discomfort in the feet, particularly the heels, can be eased through a combination of orthotics and manipulation. Enjoying exercise or sport frequently results in injuries to the lower limbs. Prompt attention prevents the development of DOMS (Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness). Effective treatment is also available for a range of irritating and uncomfortable conditions such as ingrowing toenails, fungal infections, callouses and bunions.

Moving Forward Podiatry offers potentially life-saving services. A Doppler assessment is a simple test that determines whether calf pain is a torn muscle or a blocked artery. Podiatry can help identify and manage serious health conditions such as deep vein thrombosis and diabetes. In 2010, 15% of the Australian population suffers from arthritis but using podiatry techniques can help to maintain flexibility and balance preventing serious injuries caused through falls.

Why Choose Them

When you choose Moving Forward Podiatry you’re sure of receiving high-quality services. The company is accredited with several official organizations including the Australian Podiatry Association, AHPRA the Podiatry Board of Australia and the body for Australian Sports Medicine. Moving Forward Podiatry services are easily accessible in health centres at Capalaba, Cannon Hill, Underwood and Inala. Podiatry consultation fees are designed to be as helpful as possible and caters for all incomes. There’s instant HICAPS processing, registered provision for Veterans, NDIS claimants and funding for podiatry services through Medicare.

How to Schedule and Contact

Getting in touch for an appointment with Moving Forward Podiatry couldn’t be easier. You can check out their fees here.

Visit one of their centres, write to them at PO Box 137, Greenslopes, 4120, send an e-mail to admin@movingforwardpodiatry.com.au or telephone on 0481 880 509. You can also send a Fax on 07 3103 4233 or write a message using the online form.