Guide For A Girls Holidays In Las Vegas

Rumbling Tummy

As time is never on your side when you visit the sin city as it is popularly called, you will want to do a little homework before hitting the road for an all girl’s holidays in Las Vegas. This might help to keep you and your budget on track while you are there. The city that never sleeps, everything about Las Vegas is so amazing that you can never get enough of anything, the best shows, circus, casinos, hotels, parks, restaurants, shopping complex and all that the sin city has to offer. With a lot of activities, you can never get bored. Here is a tour of some of the places and activities you would love if you don’t already have a list.

First thing first, we need to take care of that rumbling tummy of yours, with a city filled with the top celebrity chef you can ever imagine, there is definitely no room for dieting, though we wouldn’t want to gain those extra pounds. Restaurants range from the wicked spoon in cosmopolitan to the buffet at Wynn inside Wynn Las Vegas there is definitely everything to suit those cravings of yours. Though some of these places are expensive, when you are really hungry, it is all round worth it. If you happen to be a vegetarian, there are also wonderful amazing vegans to visit that will serve just right. The best places to eat vegan in Las Vegas are very affordable with a price range from $10 – $30; you will not want to miss the taste of healthy lifestyle eating.

Stars Corner

Now with our stomach well taken care of, don’t we all love our celebrity fan, for that we are heading to the Madame Tussaude. It is the coolest and loudest in Las Vegas, here we can film and take a picture with our entire favorite Hollywood celebrity live portrait. They are so life-like that you will actually believe they are right there with you. The next place to compliment this with is the celebrity cars Las Vegas inside the remarkable Dal Toro restaurant; this place is so cool that you get to have a feel of all those celebrity cars like Lamborghini, Descargar, Aston Matins, Rolls Royce Phantom and all those favorite cars ever.

The Malls

We girls love shopping, and if we are ever going to leave tens of dollars in this sin city, it has to be spent on clothes and shoes and luckily for us, there are plenty of malls and shops to choose from. The Grand Canal shoppers at the Venetian are just one of the best places to roll out those bundles and if it is way over your budget, you can as well go window shopping and have the feel of Italy in Vegas.

Take A Dip

With the all year round great weather in Las Vegas, going for a swim is never a bad idea. The Venetian is also one of the best places to experience just that. With water fountains all over the well-decorated palace, they do not just have one, nor two nor three swimming pools to choose from, they have the lucky number seven: pools at your disposal to choose from to take a swim the Vegas-style and after that nice swim, girls can go to the Venetian ice cream palace, it just the right treat to pamper yourself with. With so many flavors to choose, you can have a feel of paradise right in your mouth as it melts away.

Place A Bet

You cannot visit Vegas without placing a bet with the casino that will be so unfair to the sin city. Las Vegas, is a city you can unveil the real you like they say “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. The Bellagio is just the place for you to have a bit of everything. This golden nugget is also famous for its well-known dancing fountain. You will not be happy if you let this sight slide. With a total of one thousand two hundred geysers all within the eight and a half acres of the lake within the resort, this will dazzle your gaze and again it is free.

The Iconic Dam

The Hoover Dam, this is one place you girls cannot afford to miss when you are in Vegas, built on the Colorado River in five years with the help of twenty one thousand, you cannot help but marvel at their hard work. With a tour guide, you can just be carried away by this gigantic structure either from the bridge or from the boat on the river. Is an iconic site that will never leave your memory and will be worth your time trough out your stay?

The Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon is another iconic location that is about four hours drive outside Las Vegas, or even take a helicopter ride over there, carved by the Colorado River; it is another site to be reckoned with. With thousands of plant and animal species, it can also be an educational visit and a chance to see some new wonders of the world.

Disco Dancing

With a vibrant nightlife, you can always catch some of the favorite’s shows Las Vegas has to offer. If not you can just decide to dance away the night until sunrise or until your feet give up with the sin city flattering you to its true colors of the night. With DJ Calvin and Tiestori or you can even catch up with the marquee at the Caesars Palace.

Adrenalin Shots

And if all this is not enough, you can go for that adrenalin boost by visiting the stratosphere towers. Here you can have all the thrill rides you can ever imagine in the world. The X- scream will make you shout your vocal out, the stratosphere jump is another adrenalin shot. The X- scream will make you shout your vocal out, the stratosphere jump is another adrenalin shot you will never forget or you can even go on the roller coaster ride, the highest in the world.

With all these tips and activities you can engage in be sure to have the best of holidays while it last.