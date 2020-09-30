Guide to Buying the Perfect Diamond Bracelets

Diamond bracelets are ideal for a glamorous look. When they are put on your wrist, they also wonderfully complement earrings and necklaces without distracting from their elegance.

So how do diamond bracelets vary from other diamond bracelets? What are you supposed to consider before buying a diamond bracelet? Take a look at our diamond bracelets shopping guide to find out more.

What Is a Diamond Bracelet?

Although you may think the solution is clear, there are certain things worth thinking when purchasing a diamond bracelet. Simply put, a diamond bracelet is a bracelet which possesses one or more diamonds on it. Many diamond bracelets are made of precious metal chains that hold diamonds in place, such as a yellow gold diamond bracelet.

Some people also choose white gold and diamond bracelets, depending on their budget and needs. You will find a genuine diamond bracelet starting at about $300 and going up to over $1 million. Make sure the diamond bracelet you purchase makes sense to you and falls within your budget so you can go on easily, and you’ll be happy you did it.

What to Look for in Diamond Bracelet?

Most of the designs include a single row of diamonds, but some of the styles have two or three rows of stones. Diamond cuts are typically round, but sometimes princess or emeralds cuts are used.

Different Types of Settings

There are three different types of settings to pick from: channel, prong and bezel. Every style of setting does the job of keeping the diamonds firmly in place on the bracelet, but as each setting varies, the final look and feel of the bracelet changes depending on how the stone is placed.

Does it really matter the type of setting you are using? No, this is something that boils down to personal opinion. These are the major categories of settings:

Prong

In this setting, three or four prongs per diamond are used to keep the stone in place. It’s a common option because it’s stable, but it allows as much light as possible to pass through the diamond.

Channel

Two thin rows of metal keep the stone on each side (with the stones in the middle) and the diamonds match together closely.

Bezel (or Half Bezel)

Each of the stones is covered by metal. In the case of a half bezel, the two sides of the stone are connected to the metal.

Where to Buy a Diamond Bracelet?

If you want to buy a women’s diamond bracelet, finding a trustworthy dealer is important. You need to know if the bracelet you’re getting is genuine and the price you’re paying is worth it. You need to do some research in advance to get an idea of what kind of bracelet you want to avoid the risk of being ripped off.

It’s important to know the amount you’re willing to pay so you can avoid paying a higher price for your diamond bracelet.

You can locate jewellery dealers in your city or on the internet. You can also contact Richmond Diamonds when you need a wide variety of diamond bracelets to attract your eye. Their website has a selection of affordable diamond bracelets available in a number of designs and price ranges.

How to wear a diamond bracelet

There’s no best way to rock a diamond bracelet. Many women prefer to put it on the dominant hand. The bracelet is more likely to draw attention when it is worn on the dominant hand because it is used more frequently. You will want to wear a watch on the other side so the diamonds do not hit the surface of the watch.

Generally, no other jewellery is required to show off your wrists.

The new fashion of wearing classic pieces on your ears or neck is well complemented by a simplistic array of bound diamond rows set in a classic diamond bracelet. There’s a quality that will mesmerize you to the endless rows of glittering diamonds that capture the attention in these jewellery pieces. Simple designs are always the perfect foil for dazzling signature pieces.

Assessing the Quality of Your Bracelet

Knowing the quality of your diamond bracelet is another important aspect you should never overlook. You want to get a bracelet with a high-quality metal that would not damage or discolour your skin from long-term use.

It’s much easier to determine the quality of gold than to do so with diamonds. Many diamond bracelets come with a few small diamonds, so the classification of any of them will make little sense. The safest choice is to go with a reputable dealer and pick a diamond bracelet that looks nice to you.

Bracelet Styles

You can find various designs and styles of diamond bracelets. Many people shop around till they find a diamond bracelet that stands out. Yet you want to recognize the various styles and types so that you can choose one that stands out better than the others. For example, you could come across a style you like that doesn’t compliment what you’re looking for.

In any case, you should take note of the style and search for similar bracelets that best meet your needs.

Final Thoughts

Finding a diamond bracelet for yourself is a brilliant concept because it’s a strong way to boost your wardrobe, boost your collection of must-have fashion accessories, and boost your beauty to the next level. Your style and budget will play a key role in deciding the type of diamond bracelets you are going to buy, but a few other considerations can have an impact on your choice if you choose a diamond bracelet you will be proud of wearing any day any time.

Knowing what you want and how you want to wear the bracelet is another piece of a puzzle that keeps you on track as you make your decision. With these tips on hand and your objectives right to the front of your mind, you won’t have any trouble finding the ultimate diamond bracelet for you or your partner.