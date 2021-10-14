Guide to Leather Wallets for Men and Women

When you’re headed out the door, you tend to check whether you have your keys, wallet, and phone, but when was the last time you looked at your wallet, is it in need of an upgrade? As one of our daily essentials, it’s important to have leather wallets that are durable, reliable, functional, and stylish. We’ve put together a guide for leather wallets for men and women to assist you in finding the best choice for long-lasting use.

Slimline and Stylish

It’s crucial to have all your necessities conveniently and safely stored to be accessed when needed. With the rise of office cards, gym cards, parking cards and of course the bank cards, there is now less need to carry too many bank notes and coins that can make your wallet look bulky. A slimline and stylish leather wallet is now the go to, as they are spacious enough for all your daily essentials with interior compartments and card slots to keep you organised.

At Nina Zola, we are all about designing accessories that are sleek and functional that you can wear for years to come. Our Genuine Leather Wallets for Men and Women are perfect for work, everyday use and travel with slots that are designed to perfectly fit Australian bank notes and over 10 plastic cards or 20 business cards. The slimline and lightweight design fits neatly into your pocket, bag, backpack, or laptop case to suit your lifestyle and needs. The minimalistic design features our subtle branding and impeccable stitching for a wallet that will always be in style.

Luxury Genuine Leather

When it comes to durability and reliability, the quality of the leather is a defining factor. Our Genuine Leather Card Holder Wallets are made with top grain first layer genuine leather. The genuine leather and construction provide long-lasting use and makes it ideal for every day. We also apply a finishing coat that provides protection against stains and any damage over time making your wallet look luxurious and brand new for longer. We also recommend taking care of your wallet to ensure that it lasts a lifetime. If you are looking for a wallet with rich colour, natural texture, and premium quality, we highly recommend our Leather Wallets, it’s a great investment at a very affordable price point.

Christmas Gift Guide

Can you believe it, it’s only a few months until Christmas! If you are looking to treat yourself, a family member or a loved one, a luxury leather wallet will always be a gift that is very much appreciated. The beauty of our Genuine Leather Card Holder Wallets is that they are suitable for all occasions, from the office to weekends with ease, you can coordinate them with any ensemble from business casual to everyday wear.

When it comes to your valuables and keepsake items, it’s important to ensure that they are safe and secure. We’ve taken the time to design our wallet with distinction and functionality, so you can carry your items with confidence and showcase your personal style.



Leather Wallet | Black on Brown

If you are looking for a traditional colourway for your wallet, we would suggest our black with brown inner leather, it’s ultra-classy and dapper.



Leather Wallet | Black on Black

If you are looking for a more modern colourway for your wallet, we would suggest our black leather with black inner leather, it’s contemporary, sleek, and minimalist.



Leather Wallet | Black on Red

If you are looking for a stylish wallet with unexpected individuality, we think you’ll love our black leather with red inner leather colourway. It’s an edgy combination that shows your attention to detail.

While the Genuine Leather Card Holder Wallet is a favourite amongst our leather wallet male customers in Australia, it’s also a great Minimalist Slimline Bifold Card Holder Wallet for women! The sleek design will keep you organised and is the perfect size for any size handbag to suit your lifestyle, whether you are taking it with you to work or want to fit it in your clutch on your fun evenings out.

We hope this blog post has helped you decide on your new wallet and given you some inspiration for upcoming Christmas presents! If you’re looking for more style inspiration, follow us along on Instagram at @ninazolabrand and tag us in your photos and videos wearing out designs, we’d love to see.

