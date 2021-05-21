Guidelines for LinkedIn advertising agency

We have heard many complaints about LinkedIn ads not working properly. Let’s face it, unlike Facebook, the LinkedIn advertising agency is not suitable for all businesses. But this does not mean that it is useless. There are a large number of B2B marketers there. They use LinkedIn advertising to increase brand awareness and generate potential customers. This is the largest stage of corporate social interaction.

Whether you want to contact senior professionals, provide marketing guarantees for marketers, or just increase brand awareness, LinkedIn advertising is the solution for you. First, if you want to advertise on LinkedIn, your company must have a LinkedIn Company Page to publish content. Now that you have completed all the settings, it is time to dive into the details of LinkedIn ads. Don’t worry, I am here to serve you. In this in-depth guide on LinkedIn advertising agency everything you need to know about getting started, including:

Types of LinkedIn ads

You can display LinkedIn ads of various types and formats of ads. As with other platforms, you need to choose an ad format based on the typical operation you want to perform. For all products, LinkedIn advertising agency does brand awareness, website visits, interaction, video playback, website conversion, potential customer generation, and job applications.

LinkedIn text ads

LinkedIn text ads are closest to the Google or Bing search ads you can place on the platform. Pay per click or impression and display it in the sidebar. For social platforms, they are definitely a bit boring: a simple text block with a title next to the company logo.

LinkedIn Sponsored In Mail

When there are 10 new messages, what do you feel? Some of them may be marketers, and they get a few cents of inbox through Sponsored In Mail. The marketer or sales team can select a contact list to send a personalized message. Whether the content of the message invites potential customers to participate in events or even attempts to generate calls is entirely up to you.

LinkedIn Dynamic Ads

In most cases, dynamic ads are personalized, you can use your own LinkedIn ads to complete them. The LinkedIn advertising agency can use featured ads that also appear in news feeds to promote job openings, content uploads, company pages, or websites that attract traffic. Such ads also have templates, settings, and automatic translation options for personalized ads. …Just creativity for you.

LinkedIn advertising targeting options

This is where LinkedIn advertising agencies are excited. Positioning on this social platform is better than most other platforms. It is regularly updated and comprehensive, because professionals like to show off their promotions and achievements. Share your work, company name, qualifications, career interests, etc. With more than 500 million members, including 73 million famous influencers and 45 million decision makers, your LinkedIn ads are likely to be clear at a glance.