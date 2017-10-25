Hallmark’s Top Christmas Cards, Ornaments & Stocking Fillers for 2017

With the festive season just around the corner, Hallmark has your Christmas gift list covered from last-minute stocking fillers, to ornaments and greeting cards. Here are Hallmark’s top gift picks.

HALLMARK CHRISTMAS CARD RANGE

RRP: $4.00 – $10.00

Hallmark has Christmas cards to suit all tastes and ages so you can choose wisely – for the love birds, family member, friend, patriotic, traditional, sentimental to the lovers of humour. For the song bird, Hallmark even has an Interactive Card that plays original song, ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.’

Don’t ditch the card this Christmas, the gift recipient will thank you. A 2017 Hallmark Australia research study conducted by Omnipoll* reveals that 85 percent of people agree that a card with a personalised handwritten message makes them feel special. Almost as many people (75 percent), said that a careful selection of the design of the card to match their own tastes was important.

HALLMARK KEEPSAKES ORNAMENT RANGE

RRP: $25.00 – $30.00

There’s a Hallmark Keepsakes Ornament for everyone on your gift list this year, from the Star Wars™ fanatic to the Disney aficionado. Some ornaments play commemorative sound clips, move and light up – each adding a little more magic and delight to a Christmas tree. From old favourites like the Jungle Book’s Baloo and Mowgli to new classics such as Rapunzel from Tangled, you can sprinkle some childhood nostalgia on your loved-ones Christmas tree.

HALLMARK ITTY BITTY RANGE

RRP: $9.99

Hallmark’s Itty Bittys may be small, but they are big fun. These plush toys are the perfect gift for a pop-culture or comic fan. There are many characters to choose from, from Harley Quinn, Captain America, Batgirl to Frozen’s Olaf. Be quick to spin your web around the limited-edition Spider-Man Homecoming Itty Bitty this Christmas – it won’t be around for long.

The Hallmark product range is available at Coles, Kmart, Target, NewsXpress, The Lucky Charm and independent retailers around Australia.

*Omnipoll Cards and Celebrations Study. Conducted March – April 2017. 1225 participants aged 18 years and over surveyed nationally online. Commissioned by Hallmark Australia.