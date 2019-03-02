Happy Hacks for Combating Negative Thoughts and Feelings

Reduce Your Guilt

You always try to keep a positive mental attitude whenever possible, but sometimes your mind gets the better of you. Living in this day and age you are surrounded by people who have a so-called ‘perfect’ life, but you can’t seem to match it. You have to admit that negative emotions can sometimes take over you and it’s quite hard to shake them off. You feel bad about putting yourself first sometimes and you wish you could adopt a healthier way of thinking. All is not lost, you just need to make a few simple changes to the way you think and live. Combat those negative thoughts and feelings, reduce your guilt and start putting yourself first for once.

People can feel guilty for many reasons, some of which are out of their own control. When you are responsible for taking care of your aging family members you can start to feel guilty if when you can’t spend every waking moment with them. You worry about what they’re doing and you hope they’re not getting lonely. If you are in this kind of situation at the moment you might find it useful to seek the help from professional Dementia Services. A team of experts will be able to assist you and maintain your loved one’s health and wellbeing. This will ease your mind and allow you to get on with your day to day life without feeling completely guilty about your family member.

Be Grateful Every Single Day

If you tend to focus on the negative happenings going on around you, you need to switch up your mindset. If you can adopt a more positive attitude and be grateful for everything you have, you will start to feel much better about yourself. Appreciate the smaller things in life such as your family, friends, relationship and career. Instead of burying your head in your mobile phone on the way to work take in the world around you and smile at people. Soon enough you will start to take note of all these fine entities that you might never have noticed before.

Surround Yourself With Positive People

When there are people in your life who bring you down it can be pretty disheartening. You only need sunny, bright and positive people who are going to lift you up. Of course you want true friends and relationship partners that are going to be honest with you, but you shouldn’t have to take any abuse from them. Be sure to remove these kinds of people from your life so that your mental health can recover. When someone or something is making you unhappy, you aren’t obliged to keep them around.

Meditate and Be Mindful

It’s no secret that meditation is a hot topic at the moment; everyone seems to be embracing the benefits. If you can practice just a short amount of meditation and mindfulness each day, you will start to feel a new lease of life. Meditation doesn’t have to take a huge chunk out of your day either. Before you get out of bed in the morning, listen to come calming music or download an app that can help you focus on clearing your mind. For five or ten minutes enjoy some deep breathing exercises and you will be well set up for the day ahead, no matter how busy or stressed you might feel.

Soothe Your Soul

If you are able to find ways to soothe your soul and feel at ease with yourself, then you’re definitely onto a winner. Whether you’re watching a movie, calling up a friend or taking a long hot bubble bath, you will be able to find peace in a handful of activities. You don’t always have to set aside much time to enjoy these things either. You could listen to music on your lunch break at work or take a walk in the local park. Simply find something that enables you to clear your mind and soothe your soul.

It’s completely natural to be a people pleaser and allow your thoughts to get the better of you. There is nothing worse than feeling like you’ve failed in your life, but you have to start being kinder to yourself. Even when you think your best isn’t good enough, you would be pleasantly surprised at what other people think of you. You are loved by so many people, who respect your decisions and are always grateful for your help, so you need to start loving yourself too. Make these simple changes suggested above and you will soon be on track to a more relaxed state of mind.