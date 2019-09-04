Head in the Clouds: 5 Benefits of Cloud Computing for Small Business

Your small business is growing. Shouldn’t your IT infrastructure do the same? One of the best ways to stay competitive in the world of small business is to keep up with helpful technological trends.

Cloud computing for small business managers is essential for a number of reasons.

Here’s the breakdown of what benefits cloud computing has to offer and why your business should get on board.

Cloud Computing for Small Business

Cloud computing is a low-cost, low-effort way to access valuable work-related data anytime, anywhere. All you need is your mobile device.

This new flexibility can open hundreds of doors that will enable your business to grow. For example, you’re on a business trip and forgot an important file for a client. What now?

With cloud computing, you can easily download that file right away. The pros of the cloud are endless.

1. Cost Efficiency

Let’s face it, when you’re managing a small business, anywhere you can cut costs is helpful. With cloud computing, the need to hire and employ a salaried IT department or professional is no longer necessary.

Cloud vendors like those at Sagacent Technologies, take on many of the responsibilities normally performed by an IT department.

You no longer need to employ someone to manage the installation of new software, running updates, managing files or email servers, etc. All of these efforts are either done away with or taken on by your vendor.

Not only this, but you don’t have to spend big bucks to purchase new software all the time.

Talk about saving you some major cash!

2. Accessibility

As was mentioned, with cloud computing, your important business files are now accessible from anywhere and any time you need them.

With quality cloud vendors, you can securely store your encrypted files so you and your team have them available at any time.

3. Enhanced Safety

With increased accessibility, some may wonder, “how safe is my data?” Another perk of cloud computing is that your data is even more protected against hackers, viruses, power-outages, you name it.

Your data is encrypted and backed-up offsite. This means you no longer need to worry about something happening to that one office computer where all your files are stored.

4. More Collaboration

Need your whole team’s input but some of you are remote? With cloud computing, you can collaborate and work on the same master document together.

You can work with your vendor to create access and editing controls that allow only certain individuals to make changes or view things.

5. Save Space and Time

Making the move to the cloud means you no longer need to worry about having enough space to store all your business files. No more concerns over power bills to run all those computers containing data.

You also don’t need to spend time updating applications as they are regularly updated in the cloud.

Your cloud application even comes with an API, or Application Programming Interface, to help you customize your cloud service to your business needs.

Other Benefits of the Cloud

Moving to cloud computing for small business means your business will get up and running faster. You won’t have to sit and wait for software and desktops to be purchased.

