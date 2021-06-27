Health Benefits of Using a Hot Tub

Having a shower after a long day may be soothing but soaking in a hot tub may be the ideal kind of relaxation you need. Unlike taking a bath, this provides a soothing relief to the body while relieving you of pains.

A hot tub also known as a Jacuzzi is a big tub filled with water that is used for relaxation, pleasure, and hydrotherapy. Some of its features also serve massage purposes. It is much different from the regular bath as it may house many persons at the same time and does not require the use of soap.

Several benefits can be derived from taking a dip and you wouldn’t want to miss out on them. Finding hot tubs for sale isn’t always difficult especially if you have a guide handy. Knowledge of the various types and sizes including their features will also ensure you buy the right one that will maximize the gains of using it.

Types of Hot Tub

Jacuzzis come in various designs and sizes to suit whatever purpose it may be needed for. Knowing the different kinds will help you make a better decision when buying one. Some of the most common types are:

Exercise or Swim Spa

This is often built in a special room and is large enough for swimming and exercising which makes it great for work out and keeping in shape. It requires a solid foundation where it can be placed due to its bulky nature. It is however expensive and consumes a lot of space. Due to the quantity of water required to operate it and to keep it at the right temperature, this type of jacuzzi incurs a high operating cost.

Portable Hot Tub

This type comes in several options in terms of colors, sizes, seating designs, and features. It can easily be moved from one place to another although it requires much work. They are also energy-efficient, highly durable, and have a high-performance rate than others. It however needs a special pad to hold its weight and to keep it in place.

Rotationally Molded

This tub is a great alternative to the swim spa for hydrotherapy. Although it isn’t as efficient as others, it is durable and affordable. It has a plastic appearance which makes it less attractive but it doesn’t make it less strong. The single-piece material which it is made from can hardly be damaged since it has already been molded into shape.

Common Features in Hot Tubs



These features make your tub more fun and improve relaxation and it is important to consider them when buying one to enable you to derive more benefits from the use. Here are some of the features:

Massaging Jets

A hot tub helps you to relax no doubt but one that has massaging jet aids in relaxing tight and sore muscles by massaging you. The jets can easily be angled to relieve you of any muscle soreness. It also keeps the water flowing in a fun manner. Getting a massage has a lot of health benefits and you can find some of them here: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325288

Drink Holders

Some Jacuzzis are designed with in-built drink holders while others require you to buy and attach the drink holders. This feature is great for those who want to have a drink while relaxing in the pool. The holder safely keeps the drink in place to prevent it from spilling.

Lights

Although there may be light in your deck or roof, light in the tub is more exciting and also helpful when the jacuzzi is placed far away from any light. It could encourage one to spend more time in it so ensure you buy one with lights.

Pop-Up Speakers

Keeping electronics close to water is dangerous as they can easily be damaged so a hot tub with in-built speakers saves you the stress of bringing your phone or radio close to the Jacuzzi in a bid to listen to music. The speakers are designed to withstand damage even when exposed to a small quantity of water which makes this kind ideal for music lovers.

Covers

Having covers prevents bugs and leaves from entering and it also helps to keep the heat in the water. Hot tubs without covers usually work for longer periods and even harder to always heat the water again and this incurs more operating costs. Buying one that comes with a cover saves you the extra money and time that will be used to buy a separate lid.

Health Benefits of Using a Hot Tub

The following are some health benefits:

Relieves Stress and Pain

The massaging action of the water and its soothing effect when combined are capable of relieving mental, physical, and emotional stress from the body. Soaking equally relieves tense joints and muscles thereby easing any inflammation or stiffness that may be causing pain. If you need other tips on how to relieve stress, you can read this article.

Reduces Insomnia

Research has shown that one is more likely to enjoy a peaceful and more restful sleep after relaxing in the tub. Hydrotherapy is also known to improve the quality of sleep especially in persons that suffer from fibromyalgia.

Improve Cardiovascular Health

Hot water immersion plays a major role in lowering your blood pressure while increasing your heart rate. Passive heat therapy may aid in decreasing cardiovascular mortality or risk particularly in persons unable to exercise.

Conclusion

Although there are several advantages of using a hot tub, it is not ideal for some persons such as pregnant ladies, people who have skin injuries, or urinary tract infections. Those suffering from heart disease or low blood pressure are equally advised to avoid it. However, ensure your tub is always clean and properly maintained. Finally, do not spend long hours in the tub, and endeavour to stay hydrated while in there.