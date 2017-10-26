Healthy Food Swaps

In 2015, a study found that only 26% of UK adults consume their five a day. However, this is changing fast, as you can see by the findings from these studies (The Soil Association and the 2017 Organic Market Report):

• Sales of organic products increased by 7.1 % last year.

• Sales of non-organic food dropped by over 0.9 %.

• UK organic market = £2.09 billion.

• Organic produce = 1.5% of the UK food and drink market.

We know that swapping non-organic food for organic produce is an improvement that people are already adopting, but what other foods specifically can we swap?

Energy boosting Matcha water

Matcha the ‘powdered tea’ from Clear Spring – sprinkle Matcha on/in almost any meal and drink. Whether that’s in your morning porridge or your water bottle ready for the gym. Why is it so good?

• Protects against heart disease and cancer.

• Has a better blood sugar regulation.

• Reduces blood pressure.

It also contains a polyphenol called EGCG which:

• Boosts metabolism.

• Slows the growth of cancer cells.

Almonds in Salad

Have you ever tried swapping out croutons in a salad for almonds? You should try it! Almonds are not only yummy but also very nutritious.

Buckwheat Pancake Stacks

Buckwheat is a perfect alternative to sugary store-bought pancakes because it’s full of nutritional benefits.

168 grams has:

• 34% manganese

• 38% copper

• 21% magnesium

• 18% fibre

• 17% phosphorus

Coconut Oil for Butter

Coconut Oil isn’t only great for your skin and hair but is also a wholesome substitute to fatty butter. Keep it at 23 °C for solid coconut oil, spread it over your toast and watch it melt like butter.

Almond milk instead of Cows milk

Cow’s milk contains a lot of calcium; however, it’s not absorbed well by our bodies. Especially not when compared to plant-based milk. Not to mention, one serving of cow’s milk can contain around 24 mg of cholesterol.

This is why you should substitute cow’s milk for almond milk. Plus, it’ll add an extra hint of flavour to your morning cuppa.

Maple Syrup for Sugar

Everyone with a sweet tooth will know how hard it is to resist having a spoonful or two of sugar – especially in your morning cuppa! But we all also understand how unhealthy this habit is. Revolutionise your cup of Tea with a dribble of Maple Syrup which is surprisingly beneficial to your health. This is due to the immune system boosting powers and its inflammatory assets. Plus, Maple Syrup tastes extraordinary.

Sweet Potato Instead of White Potato

Substituting a white spud for a sweet one is the best decision you could make. Not just because sweet potatoes contain fewer carbohydrates and is enriched with vitamins (more so than white potatoes), but also because it’s yummy. Sweet potatoes seem like they’d be less healthy than white spuds, but it’s the other way around.

Now that you’ve got a few ideas, give them a try with new and bolder recipes to cater to your taste. Maybe you could try roasting big sweet potatoes, then using coconut oil as butter. Or, perhaps you’d prefer a recipe that’s already done for you, like Miso Soup From Clearspring. We hope this has helped give you a little inspiration in your journey to great health! Make sure you leave us your favourite recipes using these healthy food swaps.