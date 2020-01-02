Hen party for second marriage? Reasons why should go for it

First things first, you should know that a little party never killed nobody and we all need to let loose sometimes, especially when you have tons of daily responsibilities and a wedding on top of that. It is time to have fun and make something for yourself, right ladies? Let’s party and unleash some of that pressure before your big day!

“Last night of freedom.”

That’s what they say, and there is some truth to that. In a few days or weeks, you will start consulting most of your decisions with your husband. And you already have the experience, so you know how it is. You probably had a colourful single life between your first and second marriage, and you need to celebrate that. You should appreciate the way you handled this time with class and sass. Because guess what, you deserve it. And it has nothing to do with your up and coming wedding. It has all to do with you being an independent and successful woman. By the way, if you haven’t had a hen party for your first wedding, you probably already regret that. Look at hens party Sydney for inspiration and make your party a night to remember. You might lose a fraction of your freedom, but you will never forget that night.

A night to remember

Talking about memories creation, can you name anything better than a hen party? No? This one night nothing is off-limits. You can learn how to pole dance. You can have whatever drink you want. This is your night. A hen party is a guilt-free celebration, especially for the bride to be. After a party like this, you can expect a solid hangover with a big smile. And if you won’t remember everything that happened, do not worry. It means you had fun, and your friends and their phones are here to remind you all of it. Besides, does your future husband have a bachelor party on his own? Why shouldn’t you?

This might be a better party than the wedding, sorry

”Might” being the important word in this sentence. Your second wedding will be, for sure perfect and beautiful. But it will also be stressful and exhausting because you want it to be ideal. However, at your hen party, you don’t have to care about guests, timing and ticking crazy lists of things that have to happen. This one night, there are no worries, and you don’t have to act like an angel. Celebrate yourself being the bride not for the first but for the second time. One more thing, at your hen party, you won’t have to share the spotlight. It may sound selfish, but sometimes it is good to think and take care of yourself.

No judgement

The stress that comes with a wedding comes mostly out of fear of being judged. Music too loud or too quiet, food too simple or not sophisticated enough, and the dress too long, white, you name it. Every single decision that you made will probably be talked about by your beloved family. You need to first of all, not engage in this discussion. Then find a place to get that pressure off your shoulders finally. The presence of your favourite girlfriends should help a party together with them can be even better. Just think about it, you being the centre of attention, yet no judgement. It doesn’t get any better than this.

Long-awaited end of the planning

Planning a wedding seems like a fun activity at first. Then it gets extremely tiring even though it is still exciting. It was exhausting for the first time, and it is no easier the second time around. Let’s face it. Wedding planning can take some of the joy out of the wedding. Fortunately, the preparation is coming to an end, so congratulations to you for being the best decision-maker out there. You can celebrate the end of wedding planning with a hens party. It is a perfect excuse for the night out that you so desperately need. You already chose your flowers, decorations and a photographer. Now it is time to choose your favourite cocktail.

And most importantly, do not plan your own party! Be spontaneous or let somebody else organise it. You already had your fair share of planning.

Hen party opportunity doesn’t happen a lot. This is your last chance to throw such a party. Besides, have you ever participated in a hen party for one of your friends? It was a glorious night, wasn’t it? Prepare your mind for the wedding and your body for the bridal alcohol intake. Meet with your friends that you have been avoiding because of all this planning and just have some fun.