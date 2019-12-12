High-Flyers: What to Do When Your Business Has a Bird Problem

Do you own a cafe or restaurant with an outdoor area or courtyard where patrons can enjoy their culinary experience? Nothing feels better than alfresco dining when the sun is out and enjoying a few beverages under the sunshine. Unfortunately, another huge fan of outdoor eating areas is birds. How often have you seen pigeons or seagulls munching on leftovers in an outdoor dining area? As a business owner, a bird problem can prove to be a huge challenge. Not only are birds pesky uninvited guests, but they also prove to be a health hazard in a dining establishment. In today’s article, we have a look at what you can do if your business has a bird problem. Read on to find out more!

1. Call The Experts

For business owners who are looking for a quick fix that will solve the problem, the best option is to call in the experts. A simple Google search of “bird control near me” will lead you to dozens of pest control experts who have all the tools to solve your feathery issues. Experts in pest control have extensive experience in dealing with bird problems and can work out a treatment plan that is tailor-made to your individual situation. If you’re looking to ensure the hygiene and reputation of your business, calling in the experts to assist with your bird issue is a guaranteed solution to your problems.

2. Visual Bird Deterrents

Have you heard of visual bird deterrents? These are beach ball-sized scare balloons and flat diverters that can be hung up in trees surrounding your establishment to deter birds from hanging around the area. These diverters have a shiny surface that irritates the vision of birds and also have predator markings on them which simply look like designs to the naked human eye. A bird’s natural instinct of flight will ensure that they have no interest whatsoever in hanging around your business, offering a humane and harmless solution to your bird problem.

3. Keeping Areas Clear of Food

One simple way to deter birds from your establishment is to ensure that plates of leftover food and drinks are always removed as soon as customers leave. Often times, birds such as pigeons and seagulls wait for any opportunity to strike – and plates of leftover food items are what they have in their sights. Ensuring that your waitstaff is vigilant in clearing your outdoor tables is one of the most effective ways of preventing a gathering of hungry birds. A flock of birds on your tables is also visually unappealing to potential customers, so ensuring that your tables are clean, free of leftovers and unwanted guests are all essential in maintaining not just a customer base but also the reputation of your restaurant.

4. Purchase Bird Spikes

Many businesses utilise bird spikes to keep birds away from their establishment. Plastic bird spikes are a physical deterrent that prevents birds such as pigeons and crows from perching around your business. Bird spikes can be applied to any flat or curved surface and can be glued down very easily, helping you deter birds from areas such as signage, tables, canopies and ledges. When installed correctly, bird spikes are practically invisible, making them an ideal solution to your bird problem.

5. Consider Setting a Net Up

Last but not least, if your bird problem seems to persist, we highly recommend that you consider setting a net up over your outdoor dining area. Netting is a fantastic way of keeping pesky birds away from your diners. All you have to do is measure the square footage of your area and purchase the amount that you need. It is important that you pay attention to what kind of birds are in your area as you will need to select a proper weight of netting for the species of bird you are trying to deter. Whilst netting may dampen the overall aesthetic of your outdoor dining area, it is certainly a better option than having to shoo birds away or risking any of your customers falling ill due to bird droppings.

________

We hope that this article has given you some informative insight into how you can keep pesky birds away from your business. All the best!