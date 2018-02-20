Home and Away actor Ray Meagher launches online business with ‘Flamin Hot Sauce’

Australian TV legend, Ray Meagher, is getting creative in the kitchen with the launch this week of ‘Flamin Hot Sauce’ and working with GoDaddy in Australia, to sell his creation online, with all proceeds to be donated to charity.

Ray knew the most successful way to share his passion for hot sauce was to get online and build a website. And although not the most tech savvy bloke around, he worked with GoDaddy to create his website www.raysflaminhotsauce.com.au in under an hour.

“We’re meant to be one of the most innovative countries in the world, however I couldn’t believe that 60% of Aussie small businesses don’t have a website,” said Ray Meagher. “I wanted to inspire others so I gave it go, it took less than an hour and it was flamin’ easy – even at my age. Honestly, if I can do it, anyone can.”

While many traditional small businesses don’t have an online presence, according to the latest GoDaddy research, side giggers are leading the trend with [59%] looking to launch a side project online over the next two years, to do something they love. Side gigs not only offer the chance to supplement income, but also affords people the chance to enjoy new experiences and gain skills that might be harder to come by in their everyday job roles.

While more Australians than ever are embracing their entrepreneurial spirit and taking their side gigs online, one of the key factors preventing many from doing so is the belief that they do not have the technical skills [59%] or time [42%] to build a website, something which Ray Meagher and GoDaddy are keen to disprove.

“It’s great to see so many Australians, including Ray, taking their side gigs online. Technology today, such as GoDaddy Website Builder, means that you don’t have to be a tech expert to create a professional website. You can quickly, easily and affordably get online in under an hour and start making money from doing something you love,” said Tara Commerford, Vice President and Managing Director at GoDaddy Australian & New Zealand.

According to the GoDaddy study, the top interests Australians are taking online are:

1. Blogger / influencer

2. Designer

3. Working with animals

4. Gardener

5. Novelist / writer

6. Artist / photographer

7. Raising money for charity

8. DJ / musician

9. Artisan food maker / master beer brewer

10. Yoga teacher

Ray Meagher’s Top Five Tips To Take Your Side Gig Online

1. Register your domain name

When choosing your domain name, keep it simple on your first go. Your domain name should be easily recognisable so try using keywords that spell out what your business is or does. This will be helpful for potential customers to have an easier time finding you among the crowd online.

2. No passion is too small!

Irrespective of size, websites can really help a business’ success. A sleek and professional looking website can help to build your brand image and provide an effective way to engage with new and prospective customers. And if time and cost is putting you off – don’t let it. It’s entirely possible to create a professional looking website in less than an hour – and affordably. For the time-poor and cash-strapped among us, it’s a great

investment.

3. Don’t be afraid

A huge ‘put off’ for people starting up online is the prospect of thinking it’s too complicated. Today, even the least tech savvy among us can get themselves online quickly by taking advantage of intuitive web building tools and platforms, along with the availability of impressive website templates.

4. Desktop vs mobile

Customer behaviour is very different across desktop and mobile. While desktop or laptop browsing tends to be more casual, mobile browsing is often done ‘on the go’ with a specific objective in mind. For example, people will often rely on their smartphones to find opening hours, contact details, reviews, and even make last-minute purchases. So, what does all this mean? It means your mobile site will likely grab attention when it really counts, so getting your website fit for mobile browsing is essential.

5. Reaching customers

A business website is a virtual hub where existing and potential consumers can participate with your business, learn from it, and feel engaged by it – whether it be through impressive visuals, engaging content, or multiple communication touchpoints. A content-rich website is also essential for a robust social media strategy that inspires trust and confidence in your business. By promoting your content through your social media channels,

you can also encourage interested audiences to visit your website.

While Ray Meagher is a paid spokesperson for GoDaddy in Australia, you can actually buy a bottle of ‘Flamin Hot Sauce’ for $12 plus postage, at raysflaminhotsauce.com, with all proceeds from the sales of the hot sauce donated to charity.