Home and Interior Trends For Winter 2018

Colour Blocking

With autumn in full swing over here, and winter shortly on the way, it is time to start thinking about the things we can be doing to prep our homes with the best of the upcoming season trends. Being able to enjoy the season at home can help us to beat any winter blues and embrace the cooler temperatures. So here are some trends to be looking out for over the coming months, and how you can embrace them at home.

Just choosing one colour for a room can be tricky, so why not use a few? Colour blocking is the art of having blocks of color next to each other with distinct lines, whether on the wall or through the use of scatter cushions or bedding. You could even opt for a couple of contrasting shades for some extra impact. So add plenty of colour into your home over winter, and it will be a step to having your home looking good, and beating the winter blues.

Using natural materials and natural fabrics is a big trend of late. So over winter it is the perfect time to use them, and keep things simple at home. It could be using linen tablecloths, linen roman blinds, using ceramic jugs, a jute rug, or having plenty of woven baskets. Naturally, all of these items are on the lighter side of things. So it can blend in with most existing room decor pretty easily.

Jewel Tones

Jewel colours are bold and striking, but being quite deep in colour, they can be a bit much for spring and summer. So if you want to experiment with bold colour, then colours like emerald green is the way to go. It is a nod to the ‘back to nature’ trend, with the natural green look. These colours look good with blush, as well as with copper, or natural accessories, as described above. You could also accessorize with the colour if having dark green walls feels too much in your home.

Monochrome

The Scandi-style of decor is still very much alive and kicking. So if you’re a little bit wary of colour, then this could be the trend for you. You can still create a bold look with black and white, though, as you use striking designs and patterns. It is also another style that will look good with copper accessories.

Plants

The green and natural-looking vibes is very much a trend here. And you can easily add this into your home using plants and succulents. They add colours, decorate the room in a natural way, as well as helping to filter the air; the perfect combination really. Succulents are pretty low-maintenance plants to have in your home, but larger banana leaf plants, fiddle leaf fig, and palm ferns are going to look good in a decluttered home.

Do you have many plans to redecorate over the coming months? It is a great time to experiment with a little colour and embrace the season.