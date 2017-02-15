Home & Garden: Create the Urban Organics Look

Create a natural, organic look that doesn’t limit you to neutral tones with these looks by BED BATH N’ TABLE. Contrast rich navy blue against accents of green to bring naturally vibrant colours into the home.

Bed

Embrace the harmonious colour palette and Japanese-inspired patterns of the Hikaru Quilt Cover for a contemporary addition to your bedroom.

The Paisley Print Cushions will add an instant touch of style to any living area or bedroom.

Add instant style and texture to your room with the Boucle Grid Woven Throw.

Bath Ideal for use in summer, Marmara Mint Towels are the perfect lightweight, quick-dry towel; generously sized for use in the bathroom, beach or poolside. Made in Turkey from the finest grade Turkish cotton, this versatile towel features a soft, flat-woven cotton front with a simple striped panel design, velour reverse and hand knotted fringe on one end for an added touch of style. Also available in light blue and midnight blue. Simple and stylish, the Grid Bathroom Accessories will complement any contemporary bathroom.

Table

This debutant 12 piece Laguiole Cutlery Set comes in both black and ivory. The blades are made from professional quality stainless steel and the coloured resin handles are fixed using 5 Stainless steel rivets.

The Sophia Dining Range includes: condiment bowl, dipping bowl, breakfast bowl, side plate, dinner plate and salad bowl. Available in mint, stone, saffron, and blue.

Also pictured, the Verona Dining Clear range: tumbler, goblet, ice cream bowl, butter dish, water jug.