Home & Garden: Enjoy a cool break with these #STAYCATION makeovers for the home

They say that change is as good as a holiday and with Australia in the grip of a scorching hot summer, we could all use a break from the stifling heat and humidity. Enjoy a cool summer break without leaving the house – create hotel suite style in your bedroom, transform your outdoor space into a resort, or add some new pieces from your dream holiday destinations.

It’s armchair travel at it’s best with Temple & Webster’s #STAYCATION home decor edit – featuring Modern Mediterranean Living, Resort Remedy, Hotel Suite, Designer Dining and Postcard Looks from New York, Paris, Copenhagen and The Hamptons!

Modern Mediterranean

Create a home by the sea with a sleep space inspired by the Côte d’Azur, or take armchair travel to a new level with a living room makeover fit for the French Riviera.

Escape to the Côte d’Azur every day with the Modern Mediterranean look that takes floor to ceiling white and punctuates the space with rattan and timber, faux greenery and navy accents. Carefully curated decor adds the finishing touches to a space that is casually chic, and completely liveable.

Resort Remedy

If you can’t get away to the 5 star resort of your dreams, bring the resort to you! Stylish outdoor furniture and decor is just what the doctor ordered!

The holidays might be over, but now you can bring that 5-star feeling home with you with the help of these luxury outdoor updates! Vacay on the verandah every day courtesy of a hanging hammock chair, a candle lantern or two, tropical faux plants, and wicker furniture.



Hotel Suite @ Home

5 ways to get that hotel suite feeling at home: luxury bedding, plush towels, mood lighting, delicious consumables, feature furniture.

The holiday season might be over, and perhaps you spent your time off in a tent rather than a hotel suite, but fear not, because now you can get that 5-star feeling every day! Boasting glam furniture, soft bedding and super-luxe products, this collection means you can live the suite life year ’round!



Postcard from Copenhagen

Get Copenhagen cool in your home with sleek Nordic design and sunny pops of colour.

Blonde timber, soft greys, and geometric patterns can only mean one thing – Scandi-style, done Danish! Take Denmark’s capital city as your inspiration and create your very own Scandi space with unmistakable blonde timber arm chairs and cushions and art work inspired by Copenhagen’s colourful buildings.

Postcard from Paris

Paris is always a good idea. Go luxe with beautiful pieces fit for any French Salon.

Elegant and timeless, take a Parisian sojourn from the comfort of your couch with this collection of luxe furniture, lighting and decor. Gilt consoles, plush sofas and glamorous lighting styles combine to create a timeless look that screams opulence, and will have you dreaming of The City Of Light. Here at T&W HQ we are loving the Costiera tables, the Iittala glassware range, and the incredible Amelia chandelier.

Postcard from New York

Take a bite out of the Big Apple with industrial inspired materials and edgy loft designs.

Go from suburban to urban in a New York minute, with this collection of furniture, wall art and lighting inspired by the Big Apple. Getting the loft look has never been easier – simply invest in a retro-style sofa and industrial shelving, and use vintage-look pendants and lamps to light your space.

Postcard from The Hamptons

Escape to The Hamptons and create a classic look in your home.

Turn your home into your very own Hamptons hamlet with the help of this collection of classic coastal pieces. Create a truly timeless look with a relaxed sofa in a neutral shade as the centerpiece, and then pair with white timber buffets, wicker baskets and nautical accents.