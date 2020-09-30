Hosting a Wedding in the Countryside

Outdoor weddings aren’t hugely common, likely for their reliance on the weather remaining nice however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t popular when provided the opportunity. Hosting an outdoor wedding, whether in your own back garden or in a dedicated outdoor space can be truly magical and provide a greater amount of space than a traditional indoor seated wedding.

If you are considering holding an outdoor wedding, make sure to check out the following tips to ensure your big day goes to plan without an issue.

Use Your Natural Surroundings

Choosing an outdoor space for your countryside wedding is key and you’ll want to use somewhere that doesn’t require lots of work or effort to turn it into your ‘dream wedding space’. Pick an outdoor location that already captivates you and your beloved, meaning you won’t have to put a lot of funds or effort into adding additional decorations but can stick to focusing on the all-important finishing touches. Avoid trying to change too much to the area and tie your colour scheme into the natural surroundings. For example, if you want a wedding-themed in black and white, you’ll have to put a considerable amount of effort into decorating the area as compared to incorporating the natural earthy browns and lush greens.

A treelined countryside path finished with a scattering of twinkling fairy lights can transform a simple woodland walkway into your own secret-garden style aisle that is sure to make your loved ones ooh and ahh with delight.

Potted Plants Rather Than Temporary Bouquets

Bouquets and hand-tied bunches of flowers certainly look the part but are sadly only temporary, meaning the only memory you will have of your flowers is any photographs they appeared in. Potted plants can save on the waste and create long-lasting presentations that can be re-planted into your garden and when choosing annual flowers, will continue to flower for years when taken care of.

Potted plants not only save on waste but can still be customised to your wedding colours and theme and add a layer of customisation in the form of plant pots. These can be painted or decorated to match your theme, annotated with the bride and grooms name and their wedding date and can even be given as wedding favours to your cherished guests.

Bring the Outside In

Living somewhere where the weather cannot be trusted from one day to the next can create a lot of stress around hosting a countryside wedding however, that doesn’t mean you need to disregard your dream. Look around for wedding marque or large yurt to hire. Available in a variety of sizes from cosy to gigantic, you won’t have to worry about squeezing everyone in and with the choice of colours and clear walls, you can still feel close to nature without the concern of the rain ruining your special day.

You can bring in plenty of plant life to your wedding marque, blurring the lines further between the outside and inside and decorate with potted plants, lush green leafy table runners, display tables decorated with natural offcuts and small potted trees to create a rustic, woodland vibe. Don’t forget that luxury artificial grass can also be used under tables, as entrance mats, down the aisle, wherever you want to create the feeling of a beautiful countryside setting indoors, creating a dream garden design. You can also add some natural materials to your appearance, a beautiful leafy sprig instead of a corsage, a naturally styled bouquet and stylish wedding jewellery to suit your theme.

Keep It Simple

The beauty of a countryside wedding is traditionally the surrounding view and scenery and it’s important to keep this as a focal point of your wedding. Rather than go overboard and try to put an item of decoration in every direction, let the scenery do the talking and create lounge and seating areas that allow your guests to soak up the gorgeous countryside around them.

Your wedding is one of the most special days of your life and ensuring everything goes smoothly can be the most stressful part, so why not invest in a wedding planner? A professional wedding planner only requires your input, rather than your undivided attention and will be there from start to finish to ensure your big day goes to plan. After all, the most important part for you is getting married to your only and taking your first steps as a married couple.