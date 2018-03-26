How a Laminate Floor Can Be Dynamic, Attractive, and Luxurious

Aside from maybe wall colours, flooring can be one of the more frustrating decisions of home décor but one that will dramatically impact the finished product so it’s important that you choose wisely.

If your remodel consists of more than flooring, you don’t want to spend all of your money in one place and the luxury of expensive flooring can often be met with a more cost-effective option, which is why laminate floors are seeing an increase in popularity. Laminates are absolutely wonderful flooring options and if you are looking for beauty, durability, and bank account savings all in one place, don’t underestimate the power of the laminate floor.

Laminate Is a DIY Dream

For homeowners who love a good DIY project, laminate makes for one of the easiest installations of all flooring and the professionals you purchase your flooring from will even provide you with all of the pointers and guidelines necessary for an excellent installation.

The simple strip-by-strip installation process means that you can take your time and stop whenever you need to, learning as you go, and who knows? You may even come out of it an expert, not to mention that knowing that the floor under your feet every day was installed by you can be extremely satisfying.

Of course, self-installing can take some time and the quality of installation is definitely a factor in the outcome; for those who don’t trust themselves or simply don’t have the time, there are plenty of laminate flooring suppliers and installers ready for your project.

Laminate Perfectly Mimics Hardwood at Half the Price

There is no denying the beauty of hardwood but feel free to deny the cost, which can be almost double compared to laminate. The laminate technology is sophisticated enough to quite accurately mimic that hardwood beauty and shine without forcing you to shell out a bunch of cash.

Perhaps laminates aren’t as strong as hardwoods and most people wouldn’t expect them to be. They are, however, extremely durable and resistant to both scratches and water absorption so if you are worried about how laminate floors will handle accidents and heavy foot traffic, don’t be. They are designed to sustain their sleekness and uphold the quality.

Laminates Are Available in All Kinds of Styles

Regardless of material, flooring needs to be picked carefully to complement the rest of the home and the laminate floor selection is extensive so it is easy to find the exact qualities you need. You will also find them in varying thicknesses, surface treatments, and plank styles, making it almost impossible not to find exactly what you are looking for.

Whichever design setup or colour scheme you need to match, laminate floors make it possible. They are extremely flexible when it comes to colour and style, allowing you to find the perfect floor for your décor.

Laminates Are Consistent

Every piece is important and any blemishes or discolorations are extremely noticeable and can throw off a room. By choosing laminate, you can be confident in the consistency of every piece and uphold a consistent look throughout the home.

Laminates Are Easy to Maintain

Laminate floors retain their beauty extremely well and with a little maintenance and proper care here and there, you can ensure the beauty of your floors for years to come. Unlike hardwoods, you don’t have to worry about laminates chipping or becoming a hazard of splinters and other wear and tear.

Laminate floors also don’t harbour dust and other allergens and are as easy to clean off as a desktop. The locking nature of laminate strips also makes it almost impossible for water and other damaging substances to get down underneath them.

The Purchase and Installation of Laminate Flooring

Flooring specialists will be able to provide you with service every step of the way. Their huge inventory of flooring options can be seen both online and in-store but it’s wise to pick out a floor in person. From there, you can choose to install the floor yourself and seek professional guidance; however, expert installers will always be available to ensure that your floor is expertly installed and your interior design project is perfect.